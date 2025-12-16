Luthra Brothers Deportation Live Updates: Luthra brothers - Saurabh and Gaurav - the principal owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane', a nightclub in Goa that caught fire on December 6, killing 25 people, have been deported to India. They are being brought back on an IndiGo flight (6E1064) - which is scheduled to arrive at the Delhi airport at 1:45 pm (IST). Upon landing in Delhi, the two will be produced before the Patiala House Court, with officials seeking their transit remand.
The Luthra brothers booked tickets to Phuket, Thailand on the intervening night of December 6 and 7, at a time when the Goa Police and Fire Services teams were engaged in rescue operations at the nightclub. The two were spotted during an outing in Phuket and detained from their hotel room in Thailand following a request from India on December 11.
42 Companies, 1 Delhi Address: Inside Luthra Brothers' Business Network
Corporate filings show that the Luthra brothers are directors or partners in 42 different entities, including private limited firms and limited liability partnerships (LLPs).
In an unusual pattern flagged by investigators, most of these companies are registered to a single address: 2590, Ground Floor, Hudson Line, North West Delhi.
This repetition of a common address across dozens of companies is a known red-flag indicator in financial investigations, often associated with shell entities, anonymous fund routing and potential money laundering.
Several marketing campaigns of the Romeo Lane group have claimed an international presence in Phuket, Thailand.
However, checks by investigators found no operational outlets, customer reviews or any verified business addresses.
How Centre Used Passport Law To Corner Luthra Brothers In Thailand
The Centre used Section 10A of the Passport Act to suspend Luthra brothers' passports. Section 10A empowers authorities to stop individuals from travelling. At the same time, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued a Blue Corner notice against the brothers, further cornering them.
According to government sources, once their passports were suspended, the Luthras' stay in Thailand became illegal and Indian authorities managed to get their Thai counterparts detained.
Luthra Brothers Deported: How Is It Different From Extradition?
India and Thailand signed an extradition treaty in 2013, under the terms of which Bangkok is obliged to send the Luthra brothers back if the charges they face carry a minimum jail term of a year.
The main (at this time) charge Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra face is culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which carries a minimum sentence of five years.
That satisfies the main operational criteria of the 2013 treaty.
Therefore, one option is to activate relevant provisions of the treaty.
But typically this involves a formal request and proving 'double criminality', i.e., present evidence to a Thai court that says the accused is guilty of a crime punishable by both Indian and Thai laws.
Also, attempts to extradite other wanted individuals - Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya from the United Kingdom, Mehul Choksi from Belgium, and Dawood Ibrahim from Pakistan - have rumbled on for years.
Detained To Deported: Luthra Brothers To Land In Delhi Shortly
Luthra brothers were detained by the Thai authorities in Phuket following a request from India.
The Luthras were then brought to Bangkok by Thai officials and kept at the Suan Phlu Immigration Detection Centre.
The two brothers have been deported to India. The two brothers boarded an IndiGo flight (6E1064) this morning and are expected to reach Delhi around 2 pm (IST).
Luthra Brothers Deported From Bangkok
Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub in Goa where a massive fire killed 25 people, have been deported from Bangkok to India. NDTV accessed visuals of the Luthra brothers boarding the flight.
