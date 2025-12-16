Luthra Brothers Deportation Live Updates: Luthra brothers - Saurabh and Gaurav - the principal owners of 'Birch by Romeo Lane', a nightclub in Goa that caught fire on December 6, killing 25 people, have been deported to India. They are being brought back on an IndiGo flight (6E1064) - which is scheduled to arrive at the Delhi airport at 1:45 pm (IST). Upon landing in Delhi, the two will be produced before the Patiala House Court, with officials seeking their transit remand.

The Luthra brothers booked tickets to Phuket, Thailand on the intervening night of December 6 and 7, at a time when the Goa Police and Fire Services teams were engaged in rescue operations at the nightclub. The two were spotted during an outing in Phuket and detained from their hotel room in Thailand following a request from India on December 11.

Here are LIVE Updates on Luthra Brothers Deportation: