Luthra Brothers To Be Deported: How Is It Different From Extradition?
India has suspended 'Birch by Romeo Lane' owners Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra's passports, meaning they cannot leave Thailand even if they were free to do so.
The Luthra brothers - who fled to Thailand while their Goa nightclub, 'Birch by Romeo Lane', burned down last week, killing 25 people - have been detained in that country, sources told NDTV Thursday.
Sources said this morning that a Goa Police team will leave for Thailand in 24-36 hours in anticipation of the Thai government deporting Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who should be back in India shortly.
They fled India on a Saturday morning IndiGo flight to Phuket; initial inquiries indicate tickets were bought from aggregator MakeMyTrip at 1.17 am, as firefighters were battling the blaze.
Located swiftly – photographs soon emerged of Gaurav Luthra at the airport in Phuket – they have since asked a Delhi court for protection from arrest, arguing criminal liability cannot be pinned on them since they were not present when the fire broke. They also sought four weeks' transit anticipatory bail, which was refused.
Meanwhile, the government has also suspended the brothers' passports, meaning they cannot leave Thailand – with whom India has an extradition treaty – even if they were free to do so.
Luthra brothers: deportation or extradition?
India and Thailand signed a deal in 1982 that was reinforced by a treaty in 2013, under the terms of which Bangkok is obliged to send the Luthra brothers back if the charges they face carry a minimum jail term of a year.
The main (at this time) charge Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra face is culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which carries a minimum sentence of five years.
That satisfies the main operational criteria of the 2013 treaty.
Therefore, one option to bring them back is to activate relevant provisions of the treaty.
But typically this would involves a formal request and, critically, proving 'double criminality', i.e., present evidence to a Thai court that says the accused is guilty of a crime punishable by both Indian and Thai laws.
And this could take time.
Also, India's attempts to extradite other wanted individuals - Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya from the United Kingdom, Mehul Choksi from Belgium, and Dawood Ibrahim from Pakistan - have rumbled on for years.
So can they be deported from Thailand?
Yes, and that is most likely what will happen.
Deportation and extradition are not the same thing, though in both cases a state may eject a foreign national.
In the former case a host country, India, for example, can remove foreigners living illegally in its territories. In the latter India would have to prove to the Thai courts and government that its national has committed criminal acts.
The difference is in the legal minutiae.
Deportation is typically an immigration measure; i.e., a country exercises its sovereign power to remove a foreign national from its territory. This typically happens when a foreigner violates the laws of the host country.
And have the Luthra brothers broken Thai laws? Yes, although not by their own actions.
Suspension of their passports means Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra are in Phuket without valid travel documents, which is an offence under Thailand's immigration laws. They can, therefore, be removed as 'undocumented foreigners', which will likely be a quicker route back to India to face trial.
