Luthra Brothers Face Action, Goa Nightclub Owners' Passports Suspended

The Goa Police have suspended the passports of Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, the principal owners of Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub, where 25 people were killed in a devastating fire on December 6. The Luthra brothers fled to Thailand as soon as the fire broke out, the investigation revealed on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), passports can be suspended by the Central Government or any designated officer as per the provisions of Section 10A of the Passports Act 1967. The holder whose passport has been suspended cannot leave the country on such a passport.

In the case of the Luthra brothers, who have already fled the country, their passports are temporarily invalid, preventing them from traveling abroad. Passports are often suspended in criminal cases and reactivating it requires fulfilling legal procedures or conditions. The next step, according to the sources, will be the cancellation of passports.

The brothers, currently in Phuket, Thailand, are facing an expanding criminal investigation, multiple look-out notices, and an Interpol Blue Corner Notice.

Goa Nightclub Fire: Investigation So Far

The Goa police on Tuesday arrested Ajay Gupta, one of the four owners of the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, where a devastating fire claimed the lives of 25 people and injured six others. The 25 victims of the tragedy comprise 20 staff members and five tourists.

"I'm only a sleeping partner with the Luthras, nothing else," Gupta said, when confronted by NDTV.

The Luthra brothers booked flight tickets to Thailand while the emergency services were trying to control the fire at the 'Birch by Romeo Lane' and rescue trapped patrons. Officials have confirmed that the Luthra brothers logged onto the MakeMyTrip (MMT) travel platform at 1:17 AM on December 7, the same moment the Goa Police and Fire Services teams were still engaged in rescue operations at the nightclub. Immigration records show that the two boarded IndiGo flight 6E 1073 to Phuket, departing from Delhi at 5:30 AM.

On Wednesday, the Luthra brothers failed to secure interim relief from arrest from a Delhi court. The brothers have requested four weeks of transit anticipatory bail, claiming that they require protection from immediate arrest upon their return from Thailand. They also seek interim protection from custodial action.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured that the Luthra brothers won't be spared.

Speaking to NDTV in an exclusive interview, Chief Minister Sawant said, "Whether it is Thailand or anywhere else, we will pick them up from there and put them behind bars".

