Victims Killed In Goa Nightclub Fire Identified, 3 Of Them From Delhi Family

All 25 victims killed in the Goa nightclub fire tragedy have been identified, including 20 members of the staff and five tourists, authorities said on Sunday night.

Among the five tourists who died in the inferno, four were from Delhi, including three members of a single family. The fifth tourist was from Karnataka.

The state government released a list of all 25 victims on Sunday night.

A massive fire raged through 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub at Arpora in the early hours of Sunday, killing 25 people.

The four tourists from Delhi were identified as Saroj Joshi, Anita Joshi, Kamla Joshi, and Vinod Kumar. They were identified on Sunday by their relative Bhavna Joshi.

Another tourist who died in the tragedy is identified as Ishaq from Karnataka. He was identified by his father M D Hussain, the government said.

According to the list, 20 of the victims were staff members of the nightclub, including five from Uttarakhand, four from Nepal, three each from Jharkhand and Assam, two each from Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, and one from West Bengal.

The maximum number of the victims (staff members) are from Uttarakhand, who have been identified as Jitendra Singh, Satish Singh, Surendra Singh, Sumit Negi, and Manish Singh.

The four Nepalese nationals are identified as Churna Bahadur Pun, Vivek Katwal, Sabin, and Sudeep.

Those from Maharashtra include Dominic and Manoj Jora, while Rohan Singh and Sunil Kumar were from Uttar Pradesh. The lone victim from Darjeeling (West Bengal) was identified as Subhash Chetri.

Those from Jharkhand are identified as Mohit, Pradeep Mahto, and Binod Mahto, while three from Assam are Manojit Mal, Rahul Tanti, and Digambar Patir

