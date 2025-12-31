Fire-Hit Goa Nightclub Was Built Illegally, Had No License: Probe Report

The Goa nightclub, where a deadly fire killed 25 people in early December, was built illegally on a salt pan and allowed to operate without a valid trade licence, pointing to serious lapses and collusion at multiple official levels, said a government-constituted magisterial inquiry's report.

The probe report, made public on Wednesday, noted the ill-fated structure stood in the middle of a salt pan and was "not permissible under any law".

The 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, located in Arpora village in North Goa, continued to run illegally without a valid licence and no action was taken by the local panchayat to seal the property, said the report.

According to a police report cited in the inquiry, ordered by the state government after the tragedy, fireworks were organised at the establishment "without taking proper care and caution" and without adequate fire safety equipment, triggering the blaze on December 6 night.

The report, placed before a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant in the presence of senior officials, states that the revised site sketch "depicts the hexagonal structure at the middle of salt pan/water body." "This clearly establishes that the structure is situated at the middle of the salt pan/water body which is not permissible to be erected under any law in force either now or earlier. Converting salt pan is in violation of Section 32 of Land Revenue Code as well as Coastal Zone Regulations," it observed.

The state government on Wednesday released the entire report to the media.

The inquiry recorded that the village panchayat of Arpora Nagoa issued an establishment licence on December 16, 2023, to "Being GS Hospitality Goa Arpora LLP" for running a bar and restaurant-cum-nightclub, valid until March 31, 2024. The licence was not renewed thereafter.

"The premises continued to run illegally without a valid trade licence and no action was taken by the Village Panchayat to seal the property," said the report and added that Section 72-A of the Goa Panchayat Raj Act empowers sealing of premises running trade without licence.

Panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar admitted in his statement before the probe panel that although he was aware he had not renewed the trade licence, he had "not informed any other line department who have relied on trade licence issued by the Panchayat and granted their permissions/licences." According to the report, village sarpanch Roshan Redkar admitted before the magistrate heading the probe that the Panchayat neither sealed the premises nor informed departments concerned regarding cancellation of the nightclub's licences.

"Therefore, it establishes their collusion with the owners of this property in keeping the restaurant running illegally," the report noted, adding conduct rules were violated.

The inquiry flagged alleged forgery and procedural violations in the application for the 2023 licence, observing entries such as "H No 502/1-RT8; Bar & nightclub" appeared added later in different ink, and several mandatory documents, including approved plans, photographs and land records, were missing.

According to the report, the application was received on December 11, 2023, and the village panchayat passed a resolution on December 14, 2023, granting approval. The final certificate was issued to the nightclub operator on December 16, 2023, in a hastily manner.

In his statement before the probe panel, the Panchayat Secretary admitted, "I have not checked the house number while giving trade licence to the restaurant in the hexagonal structure which was valid for one year." The magisterial inquiry report mentioned that multiple complaints between January 2024 and December 2025 on noise pollution and parking (at the nightclub) were recorded, but were repeatedly closed with remarks "nothing found on the spot".

It highlighted non-compliance with directions of the Bombay High Court at Goa regarding inspections and night patrolling in the area.

According to a police report cited in the inquiry, fireworks at the nightclub were organised "without taking proper care and caution" and without adequate safety equipment, triggering the blaze that killed 25 people, including tourists and staffers of the establishment.

The club lacked emergency exits at both ground and deck floors and was operating without valid permissions, said the magisterial inquiry's report.

The investigation allegedly revealed forged police clearance documents and tampering of licence instruments to insert a house number.

The case related to the fire is being probed under multiple Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125 (acts endangering life or personal safety of others due to rashness or negligence), 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 338 (forgery of valuable documents) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy), among others.

Police have so far arrested eight persons, including three owners of the nightclub. Those arrested included Delhi-based businessmen and brothers Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, who co-owned the nightclub. The siblings fled to Thailand just hours after the tragedy and were deported to India on December 17.

Five Goa government officials have been suspended so far in connection with the nightclub fire.