Goa's Popular Curlie's Pub Sealed Days After Nightclub Fire Tragedy

Curlie's, the popular beachside pub in North Goa, was sealed by the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) authorities on Friday following regulatory action taken in the aftermath of a recent fire incident at Birch by Romeo Lane.

The move comes after the Goa administration ordered a comprehensive inspection of licensing, safety norms and operational compliance of nightlife establishments in the region.

CRZ officials said the inspection drive was initiated to assess whether beachside pubs and shacks were adhering to environmental, fire safety and licensing regulations mandated under CRZ norms. During the review, serious violations were uncovered, prompting authorities to take strict action.

Curlie's is considered one of the most well-known nightlife spots in North Goa, frequented by tourists. A portion of the pub had already been demolished earlier in connection with the high-profile case involving the death of BJP leader Sonali Phogat in August 2022. Despite the earlier demolition and repeated warnings, the establishment allegedly continued to flout regulatory norms, officials said.

"The establishment failed to comply with CRZ regulations and other statutory requirements despite earlier action. This left the administration with no option but to seal the premises," a senior official associated with the inspection told NDTV.

The sealing is part of enforcement measures to curb illegal constructions and operations along Goa's fragile coastline. The Goa administration has warned that inspections will continue and similar actions will be taken against any establishment found in violation of CRZ and licensing norms.