Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: Bangladesh has been rocked by violent protests since late Thursday after the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, with concerns of further unrest ahead of national elections in the country.
Hadi, a student leader during last year's uprising that overthrew the Sheikh Hasina government, was shot in the head by masked assailants last Friday as he launched his election campaign in Dhaka. He was initially treated at a local hospital before being moved to Singapore, where he died after spending six days on life support.
In Dhaka, videos circulating on social media showed mobs vandalising the offices of the country's largest daily newspaper, Prothom Alo, as well as the Daily Star.
The protests saw emotionally charged slogans invoking Hadi's name. A report by the news agency Reuters said that several areas remained tense late into Thursday night, with additional security forces deployed to prevent further violence.
Reacting to Hadi's death, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus said, "His passing represents an irreplaceable loss to the nation's political and democratic sphere." Yunus ensured a transparent investigation into Hadi's death and urged citizens to remain calm.
Here are all the updates on the violent protests in Bangladesh:
Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: India Issues Advisory Amid Unrest
The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh issued an advisory late Thursday, urging Indian community members and Indian students residing in Bangladesh to avoid local travel and minimise movement outside their living premises.
Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: Protests Stage Sit-In Outside Indian Assistant High Commission
A group of protesters staged a sit-in outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Bangladesh's Chattogram following the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. A report by the news agency PTI said that the protesters gathered outside the commission's office at around 11 pm local time on Thursday. Police moved quickly to the scene after learning of the sit-in.
Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: Government Declares State Mourning In Honour of Hadi
The Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh has declared Saturday a day of state mourning in honour of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, with national flags to be flown at half-mast and special prayers planned across the country.
Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: "I Can't Breathe Anymore, There's Too Much Smoke"
The protesters in Bangladesh vandalised the offices of the country's biggest media houses- the Daily Star and Prothom Alo. A fire broke out at the office of Daily Star. Speaking to the news agency AFP, a journalist with the Daily Star said, "I can't breathe anymore. There's too much smoke. I am inside. You are killing me." The fire at the Daily Star building was brought under control at 1:40 am local time on Thursday firefighting officials said. Read more
Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: Manhunt Launched For Hadi's Killers
The Bangladesh Police have launched a manhunt for the masked assailants who killed student leader Sharif Osman Hadi. The police released photographs of two key suspects and offering a reward of five million taka (about $42,000) for information leading to their arrest.
Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: Interim Leader Appeals For Calm
Reacting to Hadi's death, Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus said, "His passing represents an irreplaceable loss to the nation's political and democratic sphere." Yunus ensured a transparent investigation into Hadi's death and urged citizens to remain calm.
Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: Two Media Houses Vandalised By Mobs
In Dhaka, videos circulating on social media showed mobs vandalising the offices of Bangladesh's largest daily newspaper, Prothom Alo, as well as the Daily Star.
Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: Sharif Osman Hadi Died A Week After He Was Shot
Hadi, a student leader during last year's uprising that overthrew the Sheikh Hasina government, was shot in the head by masked assailants last Friday as he launched his election campaign in Dhaka. He died late Thursday after being flown to Singapore for treatment.
Bangladesh Protests LIVE Updates: Unrest In Bangladesh After Death Of Student Leader
Bangladesh has been rocked by violent protests since late Thursday after the death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi, with concerns of further unrest ahead of national elections in the country.