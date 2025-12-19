Bangladesh On Edge After Student Leader's Death, Media Houses Set On Fire

Violent protests broke out in several cities in Bangladesh overnight after the death of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi. A polarising figure known for his strong anti-India rhetoric, Hadi, 32, gained prominence during Bangladesh's 2024 student uprising that led to the ouster of former premier Sheikh Hasina. The spokesperson for the Inquilab Mancha platform and a candidate in the general elections was shot in the head by masked assailants last Friday while launching his election campaign in Dhaka and died during treatment in a hospital in Singapore.

As the news of his death broke, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Dhaka and other cities to demand that his killers be arrested. Several buildings in the Bangladeshi capital, including those housing the country's two leading newspapers -- The Daily Star and Prothom Alo-- were set on fire, with staff trapped inside, according to authorities.

The demonstrations were marked by emotionally charged slogans invoking Hadi's name, with protesters vowing to continue their movement and demanding swift justice and accountability for the attack that claimed his life.

Several areas remained tense late into the night, with additional police and paramilitary forces deployed to prevent further violence. Police did not immediately comment, while the fire service said the blaze at the Daily Star was under control.

Violence was also reported in several other cities across Bangladesh, including the port city of Chittagong, where protesters gathered outside the Indian Assistant High Commission and raised anti-India slogans.

In Rajshahi, protesters set fire to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's residence and an Awami League office, causing extensive damage.

Anti-India Sentiment On Rise

The unrest follows fresh anti-India protests earlier in the week, with ties between the neighbours deteriorating since Hasina fled to Delhi. On Wednesday, hundreds of demonstrators under the banner “July Oikya” (July Unity) marched toward the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, chanting anti-India slogans, while also demanding the return of Hasina.

Earlier this week, India summoned Bangladesh's High Commissioner in New Delhi, Muhammad Riaz Hamidullah, to issue a formal diplomatic protest over recent threats to the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and inflammatory anti-India statements from Bangladeshi political leaders. The summons was sent after a leader of Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) threatened that Dhaka would shelter forces hostile to Delhi and help sever India's "seven sisters"—a term used to describe the country's northeastern states-- from India.

"Seven Sisters will be separated from India," Abdullah said at a protest rally organised by Inqilab Mancha against those involved in the attack on Hadi, doubling down on preposterous claims that the accused are being backed by India. Radical elements like Hasnat Abdullah have been given a free hand by the Yunus-led interim government.

India maintained that it completely rejects the false narrative sought to be created by extremist elements regarding the assassination attempt on Hadi.

Muhammad Yunus Reacts To Hadi's Death

In a televised address to the nation following Hadi's death, Bangladesh's interim chief, Muhammad Yunus, said, "His passing represents an irreplaceable loss to the nation's political and democratic sphere." Urging citizens to remain calm, Yunus said the government was committed to ensuring a transparent investigation and bringing all those responsible to justice.

He also appealed for restraint, warning that violence would only undermine the country's path toward a credible election. The interim administration has declared Saturday a day of state mourning in honour of Hadi, with national flags to be flown at half-mast and special prayers planned across the country.

Bangladesh has been governed by an interim administration led by Nobel laureate Yunus since August 2024, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled to India following a student-led uprising. The country's national election is scheduled for February 12.

India Issues Advisory

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Bangladesh, urging them to avoid local travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises.

In case of any urgency, they have been advised to reach out to the High Commission or Assistant High Commissions in the country.

The Sharif Osman Hadi Case

Hadi was a key figure in last year's uprising that ended the autocratic rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and sent her fleeing to India. He was a candidate in the February 2026 elections, the first parliamentary polls since a student-led uprising last year.

On December 12, Hadi was shot by masked assailants as he was leaving a mosque in Dhaka. He was airlifted to a hospital in Singapore for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Police in Bangladesh have launched a manhunt for the attackers who shot Hadi, releasing photographs of two key suspects and offering a reward of five million taka (about $42,000) for information leading to their arrest.

Yunus, the 85-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner leading Bangladesh until the February 12 elections, said last Saturday that the shooting was a premeditated attack carried out by a powerful network, without providing a name. He said that "the objective of the conspirators is to derail the election", adding that the attack was "symbolic -- meant to demonstrate their strength and sabotage the entire electoral process."

Muslim-majority Bangladesh, a nation of 170 million people, will directly vote for 300 lawmakers for its parliament, with another 50 selected on a women's list. A referendum on a landmark democratic reform package will be held on the same day.