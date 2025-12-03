'G Ram G' Bill, To Replace MGNREGA, Clears Parliament Amid Opposition Walkout

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural) Bill --- meant to be an updated version of UPA government's flagship MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Act) -- was pushed through parliament within two days amid massive turbulence and bitter protests in both houses.

The bill had made it through the Lok Sabha despite protests and walkouts on Thursday afternoon. The debate in Rajya Sabha went on post-midnight and around 12.15, the voting started.

Despite the outrage of the Congress, which has been protesting over the switch in name from Mahatma Gandhi to G Ram G, the outcome was not in doubt given the numbers. Still, the Opposition out up a strong fight, initially demanding that the bill be referred to a standing Committee. Later, they called for an outright withdrawal of the bill. In the end, they walked and bill was passed in both houses in presence of the members of the ruling alliance.

The bitter debate in Rajya Sabha saw Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge launching a sharp attack on the proposed programme, saying it will ruin the poor and requesting the government to withdraw the law.

Addressing Minister of Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan who piloted the bill through both houses, he said, "Chauhan ji, think again. There is still time to withdraw the law. There is still time... many laws have been withdrawn by the government. Did the government suffer any setback? You withdrew three black laws related to agriculture. If you withdraw this law, you will become a hero. You will become "Mamaji" instead of just "Mama".

"Don't have "Ram" on your lips and a dagger in your hand! You keep saying "Ram Ram" for the poor, but you have a dagger hidden behind your back... I haven't seen my mother... I swear on her, I swear on Mother India, that this law is not good for the poor," he added.