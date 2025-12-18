Delhi NCR Air Quality Index, Fog Alerts LIVE News: Amid mounting concern over toxic air quality in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced a fresh set of steps to rein in pollution in the national capital. Key among them is the implementation of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule from Thursday.
Now, only BS-VI compliant vehicles registered outside Delhi will be allowed to enter the city, while restrictions on construction activity and trucks carrying construction material will continue under GRAP norms.
Adding to the crisis, dense fog enveloped Delhi-NCR Thursday morning, reducing visibility to 150 metres at Palam and 200 metres at Safdarjung airports, disrupting road traffic and prompting an orange alert. Weather officials warned foggy conditions may persist in early mornings as winter intensifies.
Against this backdrop of rising concern over toxic air, the Lok Sabha is set to hold a detailed discussion today on the worsening air pollution crisis in Delhi and its adjoining regions. Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav expected to respond in the House.
Here Are Delhi Air Pollution Live Updates:
Delhi Air Pollution Live: Vehicles Without PUCC Will Not Receive Fuel
#WATCH | Delhi: With effect from 12 am last night, vehicles without a PUCC (Pollution Under Control Certificate) will not receive fuel at petrol pumps in Delhi. Visuals from a PUC Centre near The Ashok Hotel.
Delhi Air Pollution Live: Petrol Dealers' Body Flags Challenges In Banning Fuel For Vehicles Without Emission Check Paper
Petrol dealers' body DPDA has flagged several challenges in implementing the Delhi government's order barring fuel sell to vehicles without valid emission check certificates.
The Delhi Petrol Dealers' Association (DPDA) said it extends "whole-hearted support" to all measures taken by the Delhi government.
However, it said that while "extraordinary steps are indeed necessary," the effective enforcement of the directive remains "an extremely difficult and arduous task" unless key concerns are addressed.
The association said Delhi's residents are suffering more from transboundary pollution than from sources within the city limits and that "measures confined solely to the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi are unlikely to yield the desired results unless uniformly implemented across the entire National Capital Region (NCR).
Delhi Air Pollution Live: Dense Fog Envelops Delhi-NCR, Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor'
Dense fog enveloped large parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning, significantly reducing visibility and disrupting traffic across the region.
The dense fog affected road traffic in several areas, with vehicles seen moving slowly on major arterial roads and highways connecting Delhi with cities like Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Noida. Morning commuters faced delays as low visibility prompted motorists to exercise caution.
The current visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Palam is 100 metres. General visibility is expected to increase to 150 metres in the next 30 minutes and will gradually improve thereafter.
Meanwhile, air quality in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category, with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 358, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Delhi Air Pollution Live: Rs 20,000 Fine Or Turn Away From Border: Old Cars Not Being Allowed In Delhi
After days of 'severe' air quality, Delhi barred non-BS VI vehicles registered outside the capital. Vehicular emissions contribute over 20-40% to winter PM2.5 in the NCR, with older vehicles emitting far higher pollutants.
Delhi Air Pollution Live: "Correct Decision By Government": Delhi Resident
A taxi driver, Avinash Kumar Rai, says, "All my documents are up to date. Vehicles below BS-VI did not usually have pollution certificates, so this is a correct decision by the Government."
Delhi Air Pollution Live: Dense Fog Over Delhi Hits Train Movement, Flight Ops Back To Normal
Delhi has been hit by a dense fog since the early hours of Thursday. At least 40 flights were delayed, and several trains have been running late.
However, in an updated advisory, the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport said that all flight operations have returned to normalcy.
Delhi Air Pollution Live: Orange Alert Issued Amid Low Visibility In Delhi-NCR
Orange alert issued amid low visibility in Delhi-NCR as a dense layer of fog engulfs the national capital
NDTV's reporter joins with more details
Delhi Air Pollution Live: No Fuel Without Pollution Certificate, No Entry For Old Cars In Delhi From Today
Vehicles that do not have BS-VI engines will not be allowed to enter the national capital from today as part of rigorous anti-pollution measures adopted by the Delhi government. Fuel stations will not serve vehicles without a PUC certificate.