Delhi NCR Air Quality Index, Fog Alerts LIVE News: Amid mounting concern over toxic air quality in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced a fresh set of steps to rein in pollution in the national capital. Key among them is the implementation of the 'No PUC, No Fuel' rule from Thursday.

Now, only BS-VI compliant vehicles registered outside Delhi will be allowed to enter the city, while restrictions on construction activity and trucks carrying construction material will continue under GRAP norms.

Adding to the crisis, dense fog enveloped Delhi-NCR Thursday morning, reducing visibility to 150 metres at Palam and 200 metres at Safdarjung airports, disrupting road traffic and prompting an orange alert. Weather officials warned foggy conditions may persist in early mornings as winter intensifies.

Against this backdrop of rising concern over toxic air, the Lok Sabha is set to hold a detailed discussion today on the worsening air pollution crisis in Delhi and its adjoining regions. Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav expected to respond in the House.

Here Are Delhi Air Pollution Live Updates:



