Thick Smog Blankets Delhi, Low Visibility At Airport, Air Quality Severe

The national capital, Delhi, on Sunday woke up to a thick layer of smog, with air quality lingering in the 'severe' category. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 462 at 6 am.

All 40 monitoring stations in Delhi show 'red', meaning AQI in the 'severe' category. Rohini in North West Delhi recorded AQI of 499, followed by Jahangirpuri and Vivek Vihar reporting AQI at 495.

Several areas in Delhi also reported low visibility due to smog. Visuals from Patparganj in East Delhi, where AQI was recorded at 488 at 6 am, showed people driving slowly with headlights on.

#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from the Patparganj section of NH-24 as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city.



AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 488, categorised as 'Severe', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board).



CAQM (Commission for Air Quality…

The AQI is a public health tool designed to communicate air pollution levels or the quality of air. Eight pollutants namely particulate matter (PM) 10, PM2.5, Ozone (O3), Sulphur dioxide (SO2), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), lead (Pb) and ammonia (NH3) act as major parameters in deriving the AQI of an area, as per the CPCB.

According to CPCB, an AQI within 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory,' 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.' Each of these categories reflects the level of pollution and the associated health risks.

To tackle rising levels of air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday imposed restrictions under Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage 3 and later strengthened it to GRAP-4.

Explaining the reasons for the worsening AQI, the CAQM said the feeble Western Disturbance approaching north-west India was the main contributing factor, and not local emissions.

