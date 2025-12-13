Anti-Pollution Curbs Under GRAP-3 Invoked In Delhi As Air Turns 'Severe'

Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP-3 were imposed in Delhi on Saturday after the air quality worsened to the 'severe category.' At noon, the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 405, as per data presented by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In the early hours of Saturday, Delhi recorded an AQI of around 390.

During winters, Delhi and the surrounding NCR (National Capital Region) enforce restrictions under GRAP, which categorises the air quality into four stages: Stage 1 (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage 2 (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage 3 (Severe, AQI 401-450) and Stage 4 (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

READ: Heavy Smog Grips Delhi As Air Quality Nears 'Severe,' Airport Issues Advisory

The curbs under GRAP-3 include a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work and stone crushing and mining activities. It entails a ban on older diesel goods vehicles in Delhi, while schools up to Class 5 shift to a hybrid mode, and offices may operate with 50 per cent staff in Delhi-NCR.

Delhi's Wazirpur Sees Worst AQI

Early Saturday, several areas in the national capital recorded their AQI in the severe category. Wazirpur emerged as the worst-hit area with an AQI of 443, followed closely by Jahangirpuri at 439 and Vivek Vihar at 437. Other areas included Anand Vihar (AQI- 435), Burari Crossing (AQI- 415), Chandni Chowk (AQI- 419), Ghazipur (AQI- 435), Jahangirpuri (AQI- 442), RK Puram (AQI- 404), and Rohini (AQI- 436).

Dangerous levels of AQI have become increasingly common in several parts of Delhi during the winter season. Citing environmental experts, a report by the news agency IANS attributed the worsening conditions to a combination of stagnant winds, vehicular emissions, industrial activity and seasonal factors, including crop residue burning in neighbouring states.

READ: Global Air Quality Rankings Only For Guidance, India Sets Own Standards: Government

Health experts, on the other hand, have warned that prolonged exposure to such high pollution levels can lead to aggravated asthma, reduced lung function, cardiovascular stress and eye and throat irritation.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

In a post on X, the Delhi Airport said all flight operations were normal for now. "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the advisory said.

On Friday too, there was a thick blanket of smog in Delhi, with the AQI at 386. A thick haze was reported in areas such as Ghazipur and Anand Vihar, where visibility remained severely low.