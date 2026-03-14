Major UAE Oil Terminal In Flames Hours After US Strikes Iran's Kharg Island

Dark smoke was seen rising on Saturday from the direction of a major energy installation in the United Arab Emirates. This comes hours after the United States carried out strikes on Iran's Kharg Island oil hub.

Videos circulating online showed thick clouds of black smoke coming from Fujairah, a coastal city that hosts a major port. The port plays a significant role in the region's oil trade and includes an important oil export terminal.

Local officials said the fire was caused by debris that fell after a drone was successfully intercepted. In an online statement, authorities said falling fragments caused a fire but did not specify the incident's exact location.

UAE Ministry of Defence on Saturday said that its "air defences are dealing with Iranian ballistic and cruise missiles and drones."

US President Donald Trump on Saturday announced that US forces had bombed targets on Iran's Kharg Island. Kharg Island is a crucial hub for Iran's oil industry and is responsible for handling almost all of the country's crude exports. Trump also warned that the island's oil infrastructure could be targeted.

Energy infrastructure has become a major target since the US-Israeli war with Iran began on February 28. Earlier, Israel struck oil depots in Tehran, which in retaliation targeted major energy infrastructure across the Gulf region, stretching from Kuwait to Oman.

Many of the strikes have focused on large oil and gas facilities, including the vast Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia, the Ras Laffan gas processing base in Qatar, and the complex that houses the Ruwais refinery in the United Arab Emirates.

The war has also disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important maritime routes.

Before the war began, roughly 20 per cent of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passed through this narrow waterway. Iran has effectively halted traffic along the route, adding further pressure to global energy supplies.