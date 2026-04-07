Explosions On Strategic Kharg Island, Bridge Hit In Central Iran: Reports

Explosions have been reported on Kharg Island, an important oil export hub near the Strait of Hormuz, on Tuesday, according to semi-official Iranian news agency Mehr. The strikes come hours before the deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Tehran to reach a ceasefire deal with Washington and to open the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump warned that failure to comply will result in a simultaneous, massive bombing campaign aimed at "each and every one" of Iran's electric generating plants and bridges.

Meanwhile, Axios has reported, citing a senior US official, that the American military conducted strikes on military targets on the island.

Trump's Kharg Island Threats

Trump has threatened to bomb or seize the island multiple times. On March 30, Trump wrote on Truth Social, "We will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!)," he wrote.

Trump had previously signalled the possibility of action against the facility. In comments to the Financial Times, he said, "Maybe we take Kharg Island, maybe we don't. We have a lot of options."

On Monday, Trump said that he was upset with the Iranian government and that they are "going to pay a big price for that."

Israeli Military Strikes Sites In Iran

The Israeli military in a statement said that it had completed a broad wave of strikes targeting "infrastructure sites" across Iran on Tuesday. However, it did not provide details of what the sites were.

"A short while ago, the IDF completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting dozens of infrastructure sites belonging to the Iranian terror regime in several areas across Iran," the military said in a statement.

Kharg Island's Importance

Kharg Island handles nearly 90 per cent of Iran's oil exports. Much of the Iranian mainland coastline is too shallow for large tankers, which makes the island essential for the country's energy trade.

The location of the island, opposite US military bases in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, leaves it exposed in any heightened conflict. The latest strikes follow Iran's decision to close the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's busiest oil transit routes, which has added to the turbulence in energy prices.