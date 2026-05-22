"He Wasn't Hiding": Lawyer Of Twisha Sharma's Husband On His Disappearance

Samarth Singh disappeared shortly after his wife, Twisha Sharma, died under mysterious circumstances. He remained incommunicado for 10 days. Bhopal Police was forced to offer a criminal bounty for his arrest. All this, his lawyer argues, isn't enough to classify his long and unexplained absence as hiding.

"He was not hiding. There's a provision under section 482 of the new BNSS that gives every person the right to apply for anticipatory bail if he has been unnecessarily made an accused in a case that has no nexus with the person. So he availed that right, but then I advised him to better surrender," Mrigendra Singh told NDTV in an interview, hours after Samarth Singh was arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, where he had tried to surrender before the local court but was turned away.

The lawyer exuded confidence in his client's case, saying he would be proven innocent in the Central Bureau of Investigation's probe into the case.

Also read: Twisha Sharma's Husband, Samarth Singh, Arrested After 10 Days On The Run

Samarth Singh Broken, Claims Lawyer

The counsel described Samarth Singh's mental state as "broken".

"He is broken after his wife's death. The same day the woman died, Samarth had dropped her off at a beauty parlour. Samarth picked her up from the beauty parlour. At 7.30 pm, they went for a walk. After that, they saw whatever they were watching on TV. They had dinner together. And then she went upstairs. She said she needed space," he said.

Why didn't Samarth make a public appearance at a time when his wife's death was making national headlines? To prevent arrest, his lawyer said.

"Twisha's family made all the wild allegations against Samarth and his mother (former judge Giribala Singh). They had already registered an offence against him, which was non-bailable. If Samarth and his mother had gone without a bail order, they would have been arrested immediately," he said.

Also read: "Pushed Into Glamour, Disowned By Parents": Twisha Sharma's Mother-In-Law

Lawyer on Giribala Singh's Accusations

Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, has made disparaging remarks against her. She accused her of theatrics, questioned her values, and allegedly asked her whether she had entered relationships with men for "personal gain".

Speaking to NDTV on Thursday, Twisha's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, said it was "unfathomable" how anyone could be so cruel.

The lawyer found nothing wrong in Giribala's remarks. He claimed she had merely asked her to be committed to her husband.

"After marriage, you will be honest. After marriage, you will be dedicated. Anyone will ask this," he said.

He also touched upon Giribala Singh's accusation that Twisha had had an abortion.

Also read: Twisha Sharma Death And The Public Declarations Of Her Mother-In-Law

"The girl said that 'I am not prepared to have a child because I have had multiple intakes of these things'. You know, some psychotropic substances. She herself went to the doctor. She took her husband, and she said that 'I don't want this child'. Then the doctor prescribed some medicine. She took the pill. The next day, she had a guilty conscience. Then she again went to the doctor. She took her in-laws. And then she said,' I want the child'. The doctor said that now the child has left the uterine wall, and you can't have this child. So she might have undergone so many traumas inside," he claimed.

The lawyer blamed Twisha's family members for her death.

"The girl has gone because of the pressure created by her own parents. They never wanted her to become a homemaker in Bhopal. They were extracting money out of that girl because they dragged her into glamour before she could be an adult," he claimed.

Mrigendra Singh claimed she had told Giribala that she had had relations with many people before marriage to Samarth.

"She herself said that she has been having relations with many people," he claimed.