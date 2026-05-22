Tulsi Gabbard Quits As US Intelligence Chief To Support Ill Husband

United States Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has resigned from her post to support her husband through his cancer battle.

The top US official shared her resignation letter to President Donald Trump in a post on X.

Gabbard said she will step down from her post effective June 30, 2026, to support her husband, Abraham, who has been diagnosed with a rare bone cancer.

"Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026. My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. He faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months. At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle," she wrote in the letter.

"His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position," Gabbard added, talking about her husband.

Gabbard said she was "deeply grateful" to Trump for the "trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half."

In the key role of director, Gabbard is responsible for coordination between multiple American intelligence agencies. A Trump loyalist, she was among the multiple Indian-origin Republicans who were entrusted with a high-profile role in the President's administration.

Trump also spoke up on Friday about Gabbard's resignation in a Truth Social post, saying that she had done an "incredible job" and that "we will miss her".

"Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together. I have no doubt he will soon be better than ever," Trump wrote.

In Gabbard's absence, Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, Aaron Lukas, will serve as Acting Director of National Intelligence, Trump announced.