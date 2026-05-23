Marco Rubio India Visit Live Updates: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Kolkata this morning to begin his four-day India visit, his first trip to the country since taking office last year. Rubio is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today, US Ambassador Sergio Gor said.

The top US diplomat will also hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday and will attend a meeting of the Quad foreign ministers in Delhi on Tuesday.

He is also expected to visit Agra and Jaipur.

"There's a lot to work on with India; they're a great ally and partner. We do a lot of good work with them, so this is an important trip," he said on Friday about his trip to India.

The two sides are also expected to discuss the US-Iran war and its economic impact, including on energy supplies.

Here Are Live Updates On Marco Rubio's India Visit: