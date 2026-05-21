'India Great Ally, Want To Sell As Much Energy As They'll Buy': Marco Rubio

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, has said that Washington is ready to sell as much energy to New Delhi as it is possible for it to buy.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Rubio said, "We want to sell India as much energy as it will buy."

He said that the United States is already in talks with India over oil and wants New Delhi to be a "bigger part of their portfolio".

Rubio's comments come at a time when US refineries have experienced a massive surge in Venezuelan heavy crude oil arrivals. In February US President Donald Trump said that the United States has received more than 80 million barrels of oil from Venezuela.

Rubio also announced that Venezuela's interim president, Delcy Rodriguez, will be travelling to India next week to discuss selling oil.

"We also think there's opportunities with Venezuelan oil. In fact, it's my understanding that the interim president of Venezuela will be travelling to India next week as well," he said.

"There's a lot to work on with India. They're a great ally, a great partner," Rubio said.

He said that his visit to New Delhi was important, as it would also give him an opportunity to meet with ministers from the Quad nations.

"We'll also meet with Quad there, which is important. I think my first meeting as Secretary of State was with the Quad. I'm glad we are able to do it now in India and we're going to do one later in the year as well," Rubio said.

Rubio will be in India from May 23-26 and will visit Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi. He will discuss energy security, trade, and defence cooperation during his meetings with senior officials.

India imports nearly half of its energy needs and most of its oil.

The ongoing Iran conflict has triggered a significant energy crisis that is now being felt worldwide, with diesel, petrol, and LNG prices climbing sharply. In response, India moved quickly to raise fuel prices twice in four days, first by Rs 3, then by an additional 90 paise, in a bid to ease the financial pressure on its oil marketing companies (OMCs).

Rubio On Strait Of Hormuz

Regarding Iran, Rubio said that Washington will not tolerate any attempt by Tehran to control or monetise access to the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The warning comes amid reports that Iran is discussing a permanent toll arrangement with Oman for ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, a move Rubio characterised as a direct threat to global trade and freedom of navigation.

