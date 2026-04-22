Taxi, Auto Unions' 3-Day Strike In Delhi-NCR Begins Today

Commercial vehicle unions across Delhi and its surrounding cities have announced a three-day strike from May 21 to May 23. The move will bring cabs, auto-rickshaws and several transport services to a halt across the National Capital Region.

More than 68 transport unions under the banner of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) and the United Front of All Transport Associations (UFTA) are expected to participate in the "chakka jam" protest.

The unions say rising fuel prices, stagnant fares and increasing operational expenses have pushed drivers into severe financial distress.

'We Have No Rights'

Speaking to NDTV, Chaalak Shakti Union vice-president Anuj Kumar Rathore said, "Taxi fares have not been increased for the last 15 years, while CNG prices have continuously risen. Despite repeated discussions, the government has not listened to us."

Several drivers participating in the protest expressed frustration over their living conditions.

"In this inflation, it has become impossible to run a household. We do not want anyone's child to become a driver in the future," driver Suraj said.

Another taxi driver, Ashish, said, "We drive for 24 hours a day. Don't we have any rights? We should at least be given the right to live."

Drivers also pointed to mounting annual expenses such as vehicle fitness certificates, insurance and permits, saying their incomes are no longer enough to sustain their families. "What should we do? Should we kill ourselves? Who is going to listen to us?" Suraj asked.

The unions, however, maintained that the protest would remain peaceful. "We will carry out the protest completely peacefully," said taxi driver Ashish.

Also read: Delhi Taxi Unions' 3-Day Strike From Thursday Over Fuel Price Hike

4 Lakh Taxi Owners To Support The Strike

The association expects that around 4 lakh registered taxi owners will support the strike and refrain from taking rides during these days.

On Monday, the All India Motor Transport Congress wrote to Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, listing its demands.

Among the key demands are an increase in taxi fares, rollback of the Enhanced Congestion Charges (ECC), and reconsideration of restrictions on commercial vehicles. The unions argue that while fuel prices have risen sharply over the years, taxi fares in Delhi-NCR have remained unchanged for nearly 15 years.

The unions have warned that if the Delhi government does not issue a notification increasing taxi fares within the next two weeks, the agitation will be intensified.

What Could Be Affected In Delhi-NCR?

The strike is expected to impact:

-Availability of app-based cab services such as Uber and Ola

-Auto-rickshaw services

-Commercial taxi operations across Delhi-NCR

-Peak-hour local transport connectivity

However, essential public transport services, including the Delhi Metro and DTC bus service, will be available.