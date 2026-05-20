DGE Tamil Nadu Board 10th Result 2026 LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, will declare the SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 today, May 20, at 9:30 am, according to the official schedule. Students will be able to access and download their provisional marksheets through the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, digilocker.gov.in, and umang.gov.in.

School Education Minister Thiru Rajmohan is likely to announce the results via a press conference. To avoid heavy traffic on official websites, students are advised to check their results via DigiLocker and UMANG.

Minimum Passing Marks

To qualify the TN SSLC Class 10 examinations 2026, students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks overall and in each compulsory subject. Candidates who do not achieve the minimum passing criteria will have to appear for the supplementary or compartment exams, which are expected to be conducted in June 2026.

The TN SSLC examinations were conducted from March 11 to April 6, 2026 across various centres in the state. Over 8 lakh students had appeared.

Direct Link To Check Marksheet (Via Official Website)

Direct Link To Check Marksheet (Via DigiLocker)

Direct Link To Check Marksheet (Via UMANG)

How To Check TN SSLC Result 2026 Via Official Website?

Step 1: Go to the official website - tnresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "TN SSLC Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to access the result.

Step 5: Download and keep a copy of the provisional marksheet for future reference.

How To Download TN SSLC Marksheet Via DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit the official website digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign in using a registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked account.

Step 3: Search for "Tamil Nadu Class 10 Result 2026".

Step 4: Enter the required credentials such as roll number.

Step 5: Download and save the digital marksheet.

Students who do not already have a DigiLocker account can register by verifying their mobile number through OTP and creating login credentials.

TN 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates On Tamil Nadu SSLC Result, Download Link Here