Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026: Class 10 Results Likely On May 20

Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026 Dates Out: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu is expected to announce the TN SSLC (Class 10) Result 2026 on May 20, 2026. However, the board has not yet officially confirmed the exact date and time. An official notification regarding the result declaration for Class 10 and HSE 1st Year (Plus 1) is expected soon.

Students who appeared for the examinations are advised to regularly check the official website for the latest updates. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to access their scorecards online using their registration number and date of birth.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu board had declared the HSE Plus 2 and HSE Plus 1 arrear results on May 8, 2026. The results were made available through the official result portal, where students could log in and download their marksheets. The TN SSLC examinations were conducted from March 11 to April 6, 2026 across various centres in the state.

Where to Check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2026?

How to Download TN SSLC Result 2026?

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

Click on the "TN SSLC Result 2026" link available on the homepage

Enter registration number and date of birth

Submit the details to view the result

Download and save the provisional marksheet

Students waiting for their results are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid any last-minute issues. After the declaration, they should carefully check details mentioned on the marksheet such as name, subject-wise marks, and overall result status.

The Tamil Nadu board is expected to release the results online first, followed by further instructions regarding original mark sheets and revaluation process, if applicable.