Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2026 Soon: Check Expected Date And Steps To Download Marksheet

The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is expected to announce the TN SSLC Result 2026 soon. More than 9 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exams. The official result website has displayed the message that results will be published soon. The exact date has not been announced. But previous trends indicate that the Tamil Nadu SSLC results may be declared in the first week of May 2026.

TN SSLC Result 2026 Expected Date

As per recent updates, the TN SSLC Result 2026 is likely to be released shortly. Last year, the Class 10 results were announced on May 16 with an overall pass percentage of 93.8 percent.

Officials are expected to confirm the final result date soon. The board will release the results through a press conference. The important details such as pass percentage, district-wise performance, and gender-wise statistics may also be shared.

Official Websites to Check TN SSLC Result 2026

tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

How to Check TN SSLC Result 2026 Online

Students can follow these steps to download their provisional marksheet:

Visit the official website tnresults.nic.in

Click on the TN SSLC Result 2026 link available on the homepage

Enter registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

The result will appear on the screen

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future use

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 10 to April 6, 2026, in offline mode at centres across the state. Students who appeared in the examinations are advised to keep their registration number and date of birth to access the result.