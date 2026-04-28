Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has issued the press release today at 7:30 am. Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education and School Education, will announce the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination Class 12 results for 2026 today at 10:30 am via a press conference. The Cabinet Minister will be joined by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Students will be able to check and download their online marksheets from NDTV's result checker at ndtv.com/education.
The NDTV result checker provides instant access to Assam HS Class 12 scorecards/marksheets using students' roll numbers.
Minimum Marks Required
Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to qualify for the Higher Secondary examination. Those who fail to meet the minimum requirement will have the opportunity to appear for compartment examinations.
How To Check Your Scores, Marksheet Via NDTV?
- Visit the NDTV Education website at ndtv.com/education.
- On the homepage, click on "Board Exam Results 2026" and then on "Assam Board Class 12 Exam Results 2026".
- Enter your roll number and click on "Submit".
- Your online marksheet will be displayed on the screen.
- Download and save it for future reference.
Students can scan the NDTV QR code provided below to view and download their marksheet instantly with their roll number.
Assam AHSEC HS Class 12 Result LIVE: Track All Latest Updates Here
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Official Website Updated, Marksheet At 10:30 AM
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Press Release Issued By The Board
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Official Announcement By Higher Education Minister On X
The results of the 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐱𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔 will be declared tomorrow (28 April) at 10:30 AM, following an official press release at 7:30 AM. My best wishes to all candidates awaiting their results.@himantabiswa— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 27, 2026
Assam Board HS Result 2026 LIVE: Press Release at 7:30 AM
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) issued an official press release at 7:30 am today ahead of the result announcement, as per the statement made by the Cabinet Mister for Higher Education yesterday on X.com.
Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 Marksheet At 10:30 AM
The AHSEC board is set to release the Higher Secondary Final Examination Class 12 2026 results today at 10:30 am. The announcement was made yesterday by Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, School Education, Ranoj Pegu.