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Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has issued the press release today at 7:30 am. Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education and School Education, will announce the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination Class 12 results for 2026 today at 10:30 am via a press conference. The Cabinet Minister will be joined by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Students will be able to check and download their online marksheets from NDTV's result checker at ndtv.com/education.

The NDTV result checker provides instant access to Assam HS Class 12 scorecards/marksheets using students' roll numbers.

Minimum Marks Required

Students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks to qualify for the Higher Secondary examination. Those who fail to meet the minimum requirement will have the opportunity to appear for compartment examinations.

How To Check Your Scores, Marksheet Via NDTV?

Students can scan the NDTV QR code provided below to view and download their marksheet instantly with their roll number.

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Assam HS Result 2026 LIVE: Class 12 Marksheet At 10:30 AM

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