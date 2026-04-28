Assam HS Result 2026: Get Your Class 12 Marksheet On Upolobdha

Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division II has officially declared the Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) final examination results 2026 today, providing students with multiple reliable channels to access their scorecards. Assam board students can download their digital marksheets through the official websites of the board and from the Upolobdha mobile application. Students can also visit the NDTV Education Portal to download their scorecards, avoiding heavy traffic on the official websites.

Upolobdha is the official android mobile application for ASSEB HS final examination results, where students can access their digital marksheets across Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational streams, with features to download PDFs.

Step-by-Step Guide to Check Results on Upolobdha

Follow these instructions from official guidelines to retrieve your Assam Class 12 result on Upolobdha:

Download the "Upolobdha" app for free from the Google Play Store by searching "Upolobdha" or using the direct link via the ASSEB website.

Open the application; the home screen will display a result entry interface tailored for HS Final 2026 exams conducted in February-March.

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number as printed on your admit card.

Tap the 'Get Result' button to fetch your scorecard.

Select 'Download Result' to save as PDF for printing or sharing.

Students are advised to keep their admit card handy, as roll code and roll number are mandatory.

The results are also available on the websites, ahsec.assam.gov.in, assamresult.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and ndtv.com.