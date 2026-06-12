Ashoke Pandit Claims He Read Private Chats Between Ranveer Singh-Farhan Akhtar Amid Rs 45-Crore <i>Don 3</i> Row

Ranveer Singh's exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 after Dhurandhar's success, and the controversy that followed, has been one of the biggest in recent times. Things became more complicated when the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) announced a non-cooperation directive against the actor. Now the FWICE's chief advisor, Ashoke Pandit, has spoken up, saying due procedures were followed and in-depth documentation was carried out before the decision was taken.

What's Happening

Ashoke Pandit told Hindi Rush, "A producer and director came to us and filed a complaint. They told us they were making this film and had already invested Rs 45 crore. If you are making a Rs 300-crore film, such pre-production expenses are natural. Then, just three weeks before the unit was supposed to leave for the shoot, the hero (Ranveer Singh) backed out."

He continued, "We saw WhatsApp chats between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Styling had been completed, costumes had been finalised, tickets had been booked, hotels were arranged and the unit was scheduled to leave within three weeks."

Defending FWICE's decision, Ashoke Pandit said, "The unit was leaving for the shoot in three weeks. Tickets had been booked. Hotels had been booked. Everything had been done. A producer does not spend money like that without commitment from an actor."

Ashoke Pandit concluded that Ranveer Singh was not available for comment despite FWICE repeatedly contacting him.

Fwice's Non-Cooporation Directive Against Ranveer Singh And Latest Update

In May, FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against the actor Ranveer Singh over his abrupt exit from Don 3. The decision comes more than five months after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar formally approached the federation with a complaint regarding the actor's withdrawal from the project.

BN Tiwari, the president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE), on Wednesday announced that it had dropped the non-cooperation directive against Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh on "request of CINTAA and IMPAA".

The announcement came a day after Ranveer Singh issued a legal notice to the film workers' body over its action over his last-minute exit from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

At a press conference held in Mumbai on Wednesday, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit said that its legal team will respond to the legal notice sent by Ranveer Singh.

"The legal letter came to us yesterday and it was requesting us to remove the non-cooperation directive," he said.

"We appeal to Ranveer to come and sit with us and find a solution. We celebrate his stardom... We don't have any authority to ban anyone. We are hopeful that there will be a positive reaction from Ranveer," he added.

Farhan Akhtar's Demand

In the ongoing Don 3 dispute, Farhan Akhtar's primary concern appears to be financial, with sources claiming the issue centres around the Rs 45 crore already invested in the film.

The amount has reportedly been fully audited and accounted for, with the producers inviting further scrutiny if required. Amid the standoff, all parties, including Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Ritesh Sidhwani and the concerned film bodies, are said to be open to sitting across the table to resolve the matter amicably, with the aim of restarting the film and ensuring no one suffers further losses.

The development marks a major escalation in the Don 3 controversy and puts the spotlight on industry accountability, contractual commitments and the role of film bodies in resolving disputes.

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