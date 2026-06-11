Ammy Virk Defends Ranveer Singh Amid <i>Don 3</i> Row: 'They Want Rs 45 Crore Back After <i>Dhurandhar</i> Is A Hit'

Punjabi actor-singer Ammy Virk, who worked with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's 83, has come out in support of Ranveer Singh amid the Don 3 controversy. He mentioned that the step taken by the production house, Excel Entertainment, only happened after the stupendous success of Dhurandhar, while they stayed silent when Ranveer Singh's films were not doing well at the box office.

What's Happening

In conversation with Connect Cine, Ammy Virk backed Ranveer Singh, showing complete faith in him. He said, "I feel, when he had a few flops, then you (Excel) could have started Don 3. Then they ignored him. Now that Dhurandhar is a hit, they are asking for their money back. They can do whatever they want. Whatever they are owed of Rs 2-4 crore, take that and move on. Who is going to give Rs 45 crore?"

Ammy Virk reiterated he does not know the finer details of what exactly happened for things to roll out the way they did.

He added that they can file a case against Ranveer Singh. "These kinds of cases go nowhere. They go on for 20 years."

On Dhurandhar Success

Ammy Virk further mentioned congratulating Ranveer Singh on the stellar success of Dhurandhar.

He said, "I congratulated him after Dhurandhar's trailer came out. His daughter had been born by then. He sent me a long message in English. He told me that I have invested everything in this film. I told him to wait and see and said that his daughter had brought him good luck and God was going to be kind. And that's what happened. His daughter brought him such good luck."

Fwice's Non-Cooporation Directive Against Ranveer Singh And Latest Update

In May, FWICE announced a non-cooperation directive against the actor Ranveer Singh over his abrupt exit from Don 3. The decision comes more than five months after filmmaker Farhan Akhtar formally approached the federation with a complaint regarding the actor's withdrawal from the project.

BN Tiwari, the president of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE), on Wednesday announced that it had dropped the non-cooperation directive against Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh on "request of CINTAA and IMPAA".

The announcement came a day after Ranveer Singh issued a legal notice to the film workers' body over its action over his last-minute exit from Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar.

At a press conference held in Mumbai on Wednesday, FWICE Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit said that its legal team will respond to the legal notice sent by Ranveer Singh.

"The legal letter came to us yesterday and it was requesting us to remove the non-cooperation directive," he said.

"We appeal to Ranveer to come and sit with us and find a solution. We celebrate his stardom... We don't have any authority to ban anyone. We are hopeful that there will be a positive reaction from Ranveer," he added.

Farhan Akhtar's Demand

In the ongoing Don 3 dispute, Farhan Akhtar's primary concern appears to be financial, with sources claiming the issue centres around the Rs 45 crore already invested in the film.

The amount has reportedly been fully audited and accounted for, with the producers inviting further scrutiny if required. Amid the standoff, all parties, including Farhan Akhtar, Ranveer Singh, Ritesh Sidhwani and the concerned film bodies, are said to be open to sitting across the table to resolve the matter amicably, with the aim of restarting the film and ensuring no one suffers further losses.

The development marks a major escalation in the Don 3 controversy and puts the spotlight on industry accountability, contractual commitments and the role of film bodies in resolving disputes.

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