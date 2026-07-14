Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar</i> Draws 900 People On Day 1 In Japan

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar premiered in Japanese theatres on July 10, 2026. Despite heavy promotion, the film failed to impress audiences in Japan. According to trade reports, it drew only 900 viewers on day one. It did not secure a place in the country's top 25 films for its opening weekend.

On the first day of release, Dhurandhar recorded 449 admissions by 2 p.m. across 57 locations. However, collections did not improve in the second half of the day; total admissions rose to only 900 across 80 locations.

Clearly, Dhurandhar could not fare well in the country despite extensive pre-release promotion.

The film reportedly sold only about 900 tickets on its opening day, missing the benchmark required to break into Japan's list of the top 10 Indian film openers. The 10th spot is currently held by Salman Khan's Tiger 3 with 1,300 admissions. Notably, Pushpa 2 also previously fell short of making the top 10.

RRR remains the biggest Indian opener in Japan, securing 8,230 admissions on day one, followed by Saaho, Kalki 2898 AD, Pathaan, Salaar, Jawan, Rangasthalam, Devara, Baahubali 2 and Tiger 3.

Sets many records, but...

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has minted ₹1813 crore worldwide, pushing the franchise total (with the first film) to ₹3,019.35 crore and making it the first Indian franchise to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark. (For context, the Baahubali franchise stands at ₹2,438 crore and Pushpa at ₹2,092.20 crore, per Sacnilk.)

The film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries and China.

The first Dhurandhar hit theatres in December 2025 and was a blockbuster, earning over ₹1,307 crore globally. The second instalment went on to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time after Dangal, collecting ₹1,813 crore worldwide.

The Dhurandhar franchise is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The franchise stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and others.

Also Read | Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 28: Ranveer Singh Film Needs Rs 135 Crore To Be India's Highest Grossing Film