What Makes 'Dhurandhar' Ranveer Singh's 41st Birthday Extra Special

If 2026 had a favourite child, it just might be Ranveer Singh.

The actor turns 41 today (July 6), and it's safe to say he isn't just cutting a birthday cake this year-he's celebrating a year that's been packed with wins, one after another.

From ruling the box office to getting ready for sleepless nights with a newborn again, life has been keeping Ranveer happily busy.

Let's rewind.

Back in December 2025, Dhurandhar arrived in theatres and turned into the kind of blockbuster every actor dreams of. The film collected a massive Rs 1,307.35 crore worldwide and gave Ranveer one of the biggest hits of his career.

Usually, sequels come with one big question: Can it top the first one?

Well, Dhurandhar: The Revenge didn't just answer that question-it smashed it. Released on March 19, 2026, the film raced past its predecessor with a jaw-dropping Rs 1,813.39 crore worldwide, proving audiences simply weren't done with Ranveer and the Dhurandhar universe.

Just when it looked like 2026 couldn't get any better, April brought another headline.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer announced that they're expecting their second child. Rather than a grand reveal, the couple let their daughter Dua steal the spotlight.

Their adorable Instagram post showed the little one holding a positive pregnancy test kit, while Deepika simply dropped two evil eye emojis in the caption.

The announcement instantly had fans celebrating with the couple, and for good reason. Ranveer has never been shy about wearing his heart on his sleeve. Whether it's hyping up Deepika, talking about fatherhood or dancing like no one's watching, he has always embraced every moment with full energy.

Now, he's getting ready for a brand-new role once again-dad of two.

Looking at the past few months, it's almost as if life handed Ranveer a checklist and ticked off every box. A blockbuster? Done. An even bigger blockbuster? Done. Baby number two? Also done.

Not bad for someone who simply turned 41 today.

If birthdays are about counting blessings instead of candles, Ranveer has plenty to count this year. And knowing him, he's probably celebrating this chapter the only way he knows how-with a big smile, a happy dance, and enough infectious energy to light up the room.

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