Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Satluj</i> "Will Be Unavailable In India". Read ZEE5's Full Statement

Diljit Dosanjh's much-delayed film Punjab 95, which premiered on ZEE5 as Satluj, has been taken down from the streaming platform in India.

"The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," the platform said.

Reaffirming its support for the film, ZEE5 added, "At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives."

The streaming platform further confirmed that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice.

"In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering," the statement concluded.

Satluj, originally titled Punjab 95, was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but remained stuck in the certification process for nearly three years.

The film was eventually released on July 3 without any cuts under the new title Satluj.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.