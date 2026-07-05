"Journey Isn't Over": Diljit Dosanjh's Fans After <i>Satluj</i> Banned In India

Following Satluj's removal from ZEE5 in India, Diljit Dosanjh's team urged fans living abroad to watch the film on the platform and spread its message.

They wrote on Instagram, "If you're living abroad, download Zee5 and go watch it now and share the message."

ZEE5's Statement

Satluj was taken down from the streaming platform in India today, July 5.

"The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," the platform said.

Reaffirming its support for the film, ZEE5 added, "At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives."

"In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering," the statement concluded.

The film was released on OTT on July 3. It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

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