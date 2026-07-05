"I Challenge The Darkness": Diljit Dosanjh's 1st Reaction After <i>Satluj</i> Ban

Hours after Satluj was removed from ZEE5, Diljit Dosanjh broke his silence by sharing a cryptic post on Instagram.

The actor posted a short clip from the film and wrote, "#ichallengethedarkness Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji #Panjab95 SATLUJ naal v oh hee hoyea jo Khalra Saab naal hoyea c."

It translates to, "The same thing that happened to Satluj also happened to Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra."

ZEE5's Full Statement

Diljit Dosanjh's film was taken down from ZEE5 in India.

"The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," the platform said.

Reaffirming its support for the film, ZEE5 added, "At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives."

"In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering," the streamer said.

The film, which premiered on ZEE5 on July 3, stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and others.

Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra?

Jaswant Singh Khalra was a human rights activist from Punjab who became known for exposing cases of alleged illegal killings and secret cremations during the militancy years in the state.

Born in 1952 in Khalra village in Amritsar district, he worked as a bank employee in the 1980s before becoming actively involved in human rights work.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj "Will Be Unavailable In India". Read ZEE5's Full Statement