Diljit Dosanjh's <i>Satluj</i> Wins Approval From Jaswant Singh Khalra's Wife: 'I Am Pleased And Relieved'

After years of delays, director Honey Trehan's film Punjab 95 has finally been released on ZEE5 under a new title, Satluj. The film is now streaming in its original, uncut version, according to both director Honey Trehan and lead actor Diljit Dosanjh.

Satluj, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, has received the endorsement of Khalra's family following its OTT debut. His wife, Paramjit Kaur Khalra, said the version now available for streaming is the one approved by the family.

In a post on X, Paramjit said she was "pleased and relieved" that the film, which chronicles her husband's life, struggle and legal battle, had finally reached audiences through OTT after overcoming "years of political obstacles and numerous challenges."

She clarified that the Khalra family had approved the version being released on OTT, adding that it was the same original version first screened for the family.

"This is the same original version that was first screened for our family. We are reassured that, despite immense pressure and repeated attempts to make changes, the film's original spirit and truth have been preserved," she wrote.

"Jaswant Singh Khalra's life was a testament to fearless courage in the pursuit of truth, justice and the protection of human rights. It was therefore of utmost importance to us that both his story and the genocide of the sikhs be portrayed with honesty, without compromise or distortion," she added.

She noted that the film authentically depicts the issue of more than 25,000 unclaimed bodies, as well as Khalra's legal struggle to bring what she described as the truth of the Sikh struggle before the world.

Paramjit also thanked director Honey Trehan for remaining steadfast in his principles and refusing to compromise the film's artistic and historical integrity.

"We hope this film serves as a fitting tribute to the legacy of Jaswant Singh Khalra and inspires audiences around the world to reflect upon and uphold the enduring values of truth, justice, accountability and human dignity," she wrote.

The film faced a long delay after it was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 for certification. It remained stuck in the certification process for almost three years.

The filmmakers had earlier claimed that the CBFC wanted as many as 127 cuts in the film. In 2023, Punjab 95 was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). However, the screening was cancelled after Indian authorities raised objections.

Trehan also said the CBFC objected to the film's original title, Ghalughara, and asked the makers to remove the phrase "inspired by true events" from the opening credits. As a result, the film was eventually released on OTT as Satluj.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.