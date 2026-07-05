Meet Gauri Spratt, The Entrepreneur Who Married Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan married entrepreneur Gauri Spratt at a small gathering at his Mumbai home on July 5.

At 61, this marks Aamir's third wedding. The star was previously married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002. They are parents to a son, Junaid, and a daughter, Ira. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005 and they divorced in 2021. They co-parent their son, Azad.

The wedding news has sparked widespread curiosity about the woman who has been by the actor's side in recent months. While Gauri Spratt has largely stayed away from the public eye, interest in her background, career, and personal life has grown. Here's everything you need to know about the 47-year-old entrepreneur.

Gauri Spratt is a Bengaluru-born salon entrepreneur and fashion stylist who came into the media spotlight as the partner of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan.

She comes from a diverse multicultural background, with a Tamil-British father, Robert Spratt, and a Punjabi-Irish mother, Rita Spratt.

Gauri attended the Blue Mountain School in Ooty before moving to London. As per her LinkedIn profile, she completed an FDA course in Fashion Styling and Photography at the University of the Arts London in 2004.

Gauri Spratt's mother ran a popular beauty centre in Bengaluru, which inspired her to pursue a career in the beauty industry. Before working in the salon industry, the entrepreneur worked in garment design and fabric sourcing across Bengaluru. In 2007, she joined BBlunt as co-owner and manager. Today, she runs a BBlunt outlet in Mumbai and reportedly consults on creative projects for Aamir Khan Productions.

Her successful business ventures and fashion investments have helped her build significant wealth. Magicbricks reports that Gauri Spratt's estimated net worth is between Rs 24 crore and Rs 40 crore.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have been in a relationship for more than two years. The actor introduced his girlfriend to the media on his 60th birthday last year.