Viral: Diljit Dosanjh Shares Clip Of <i>Satluj</i> Screening In Rajasthan Village After ZEE5 Removes Film

Diljit Dosanjh's long-delayed film Satluj is back in the spotlight after a dramatic turn of events. The social drama, which was previously known as Punjab 95, finally began streaming on July 3 after spending nearly three years facing delays, title changes and censorship issues. But its return was short-lived, as the film was suddenly removed from ZEE5 on July 5.

Even after being taken down, interest in the movie has continued to grow. Diljit Dosanjh recently shared a video showing an entire village coming together to watch Satluj.

In a video shared by the singer on X (formerly Twitter), people from an entire village in Rajasthan gathered to watch Satluj on a big screen. The crowd included children, teenagers, parents and elderly residents, showing strong support for the actor's film. It is not clear whether the screening took place before the movie was removed from ZEE5.

Taking to social media, the singer-actor wrote, “Hun Ni Rukni Film. Khalra Saab Di Avaaz Nu Koi Ni Dabaa Sakda."

After Satluj was removed from ZEE5, Diljit Dosanjh shared his thoughts during a live session on social media. He said he was no longer worried about what would happen to the film because he believes it has already reached many viewers.

According to Diljit, once a movie is released, it continues to exist because people have already watched it and saved copies. He explained that he was concerned on the first day after its release, but those worries have now gone away. He also said the timing of the film's return to the streaming platform no longer matters to him, as many people have already seen it.

Directed by Honey Trehan, Satluj is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. The film tells the story of his efforts to expose alleged illegal killings and secret cremations that took place in Punjab.