"Satluj Sympathises With Terrorism": Lawyer Seeks FIR Against Diljit Dosanjh

'Satluj' sympathises with terrorism, violent extremism, and separatism, a lawyer has alleged, urging the government to file an FIR against Diljit Dosanjh, the director of the movie, and ZEE5. Advocate Vineet Jindal said he has filed a complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard.

"I have filed a complaint with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the film Satluj (Punjab 95), as it spreads misinformation and sympathise with terrorism, violent extremism, and separatist ideology related to Punjab's insurgency in the 1980s and 1990s," the lawyer said.

In his complaint, he said he has sought an FIR against Dosanjh, the film's director, and Zee5 under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The allegations came a day after the movie was taken down from the ZEE5 OTT platform, over what sources said were concerns with certain portions that could be misused by anti-India forces.

Originally titled 'Punjab 95', the movie had been delayed for years and was released on ZEE5 under the title Satluj last Friday. It was taken down after a careful review, sources said.

The makers of the film had alleged that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had sought 127 cuts in the movie.

Read: "Could Be Misused By Anti-India Forces": Sources On Why 'Satluj' Was Pulled Down

"Instead of complying with the objections reportedly raised by the CBFC and obtaining certification for theatrical release, the makers changed the title of the film from Punjab 95 to Satluj and released it directly on the OTT platform ZEE5," Jindal wrote in his complaint to the Home Ministry.

This sequence raises a serious apprehension that the accused abandoned the statutory certification process and released it on OTT to bypass CBFC scrutiny, he stressed.

"It is alleged that the film portrays events relating to militancy in Punjab during the 1990s in a manner that has the potential to glorify and romanticise terrorism, violent extremism, and separatist ideology, create sympathy towards extremist elements, distort historical facts and undermine the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces, police personnel, and innocent civilians who lost their lives," Jindal claimed.

The film has scenes that appear to sympathise with Khalistani terrorists that have the potential to justify extremist narratives and can affect national security and communal harmony, he added.

Releasing the film without incorporating objections raised by the CBFC can trigger strong public sentiments in Punjab, disturb peace, and create social unrest, Jindal warned.

'Satluj' is based on the struggle of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist from Amritsar who was known for exposing alleged killings and secret cremations during peak militancy in Punjab.

Read: 'Shocked, Saddened': Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj Ban Triggers Political Row

Opposing its removal, Diljit Dosanjh said what happened to Satluj had also occurred to the protagonist of his movie.

The removal of the movie from ZEE5 also triggered strong political reactions, with Shiromani Akali Dal's Bikram Singh stating that the move has already created a strong public curiosity.

"By stopping the screening of Satluj, did you really think the truth would disappear? The opposite happened. Today, every young person is searching: What happened in 1990 Bhai Khalra? Which voices were silenced? Why are you afraid to let history be seen? History cannot be banned," he said.

AAP MP Malwinder Singh Kang called it a reminder of the BJP's "deep discomfort with Punjab's truth" while Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira said the movie is based on facts that have been confirmed by the Supreme Court.