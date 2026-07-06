ZEE5 Issues Fresh Statement Hours After <i>Satluj</i> Leak Amid India Ban: "Do Not Support Piracy"

Diljit Dosanjh's fans have been left disappointed after his film Satluj was removed from ZEE5 just two days after its release. The movie, previously titled Punjab 95, had already endured years of delays and a prolonged censorship battle before finally making its OTT debut.

Following the removal of the Honey Trehan directorial from the streaming platform, several viewers began sharing downloaded copies of Satluj across social media and messaging platforms, prompting concerns about piracy.

A day after announcing that the film had been taken down until further notice, ZEE5 has now issued another statement, urging fans not to promote or circulate pirated copies. The streaming platform also assured viewers that it is making every possible effort to restore the film.

In a post shared on X, ZEE5 wrote, “We are hopeful and doing everything we can. Please do not support piracy. We remain committed to exploring every possible avenue to bring Satluj back to you.”

On Sunday, while announcing the film's removal from its platform, ZEE5 shared a note on Instagram. It read, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering.”

Satluj was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but remained stuck in the certification process for nearly three years. Filmmaker Honey Trehan had earlier alleged that the CBFC sought 127 cuts to the film. It was also slated to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was cancelled after Indian authorities reportedly raised objections.

Inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, Satluj stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role, alongside Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

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