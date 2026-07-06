<i>GDN</i> Trailer: R Madhavan Transforms Into 'Edison Of India' GD Naidu

The official trailer of GDN, the much-awaited biographical period drama starring R Madhavan, was released by makers on social media, offering a first look at the actor's dramatic transformation into legendary engineer and philanthropist Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu, widely known as the "Edison of India."

The film is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Madhavan.

After earning acclaim for portraying a real-life figure in 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect', Madhavan once again steps into the role of a historical personality.

In GDN, he depicts multiple stages of GD Naidu's life, from his determined younger years to an elderly version in which the actor appears almost unrecognisable.

Running for nearly three minutes, the trailer opens with speculation surrounding Naidu's later years, including a rumour that he had gone mad and bombed his own building.

It then traces his journey from a grassroots innovator to a pioneering industrialist who built the UMS public transport network and established some of India's earliest polytechnic institutions.

The narrative also highlights the opposition Naidu faced from those in power. In one key moment, a British administrator asks, "Who the h**l is this fakir?" Moments later, the trailer displays the tagline: "Feared by the British. Forgotten by his countrymen."

View this post on Instagram



The trailer further teases several challenges that shaped Naidu's life, including police raids, fabricated allegations of tax evasion, and a serious charge of treason linked to his business dealings with the Nazis, setting up the film's central conflict.

GDN features an ensemble cast including Sathyaraj, Jayaram, Priyamani, Vinay Rai, Dushara Vijayan and Aditi Balan. The film's background score is composed by Govind Vasantha, while Aravind Kamalanathan serves as cinematographer.

The film is produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures in association with Madhavan's Tricolour Films.

The trailer was unveiled during a special launch event at the Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore, the hometown of GD Naidu.

GDN is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on July 17, 2026.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)