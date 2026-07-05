When Salman Khan Said Aamir Khan Would Keep Marrying Until He 'Perfected' It

Salman Khan once quipped that Aamir Khan is such a perfectionist that he will keep getting married until he perfects marriage.

While appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show, host Kapil Sharma asked the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor, "Aamir sir ne abhi sabko apni girlfriend se introduce karaya hai aur aap to unse 6 mahine chote bhi ho. Wo ruk nahi rahe, aap kar nahi rahe (Aamir sir has just introduced everyone to his girlfriend and you're even six months younger than him. He's not stopping, and you're not getting married)."

To this, Salman gave a hilarious reply, saying, "Dekho yaar Aamir ki baat hi kuch aur hai. Aamir ek outstanding personality hain. Puri duniya jaanti hai that he is a perfectionist. Jab tak wo marriage ko ek dum perfect nahin kar lega, wo karte jayega (Aamir is something else. Aamir is an outstanding personality. The whole world knows that he is a perfectionist. Until he makes marriage absolutely perfect, he will keep doing it.)"

Meanwhile, Aamir married Gauri Spratt in a registered ceremony on Sunday at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

The intimate ceremony was attended by the couple's close family and friends.

Aamir's three children from his previous marriages - Azad Rao Khan, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan - along with his son-in-law, Nupur Shikhare, and his mother, were also part of the intimate celebration.

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, cricketer Irfan Pathan, and politician Raj Thackeray were also among those who attended Aamir's special day.

To refresh your memory, Aamir introduced Gauri to everyone on his 60th birthday in March last year.

Aamir shared that he and Gauri have known each other for more than 25 years. However, they became romantically involved only recently.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)