Anshula Kapoor Sheds Happy Tears In The Arms Of Brother Arjun Kapoor At <i>Chooda</i> Ceremony

Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, will marry long-time boyfriend Rohan Thakkar today in the presence of friends and family. On Sunday, the Kapoors held a lavish chooda ceremony for Anshula. Apart from family members, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Varun Dhawan also joined the celebrations. A picture that stood out from the carousel post shows Anshula shedding happy tears in the arms of her brother Arjun. In another, Arjun makes a crying face to tease his sister.

Sharing the bunch of pictures, Arjun wrote, "A lot of emotions, a lot of happiness... and this is just the beginning. Started with mehendi, ended with even fuller hearts."

Anshula gave a sneak peek of her celebrations.

"Chooda. Kalire. Blessings. The moment it all started to feel real," Anshula wrote in the caption.

Following the wedding ceremony, celebrations will continue with a cocktail party expected to be attended by several members of the Hindi film industry. Guests have reportedly been asked to follow a "modern Indian" dress code for the occasion.

Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan's family. Family members Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor attended the festivities in their traditional best. Pictures and videos from the celebrations flooded social media.

Sharing an inside video, Anshula wrote, "An evening filled with Devi's blessings, love, and enough dancing to last us until the wedding."

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar met on a dating app. Last July, Rohan proposed to his ladylove in the picturesque setting of Central Park in New York City.

The couple held an engagement party in Mumbai in October last year.

The glittering ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Anshula's brother Arjun Kapoor and sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya, Sonam and Rhea Kapoor were also part of the celebrations.