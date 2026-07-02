Anshula Kapoor To Marry Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar On July 6, Confirms Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor's daughter and Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, is set to marry her boyfriend Rohan Thakkar on July 6 in an intimate ceremony, confirmed the bride-to-be's father. He said the marriage will be a blend of two communities and will be completed in one day.

"The marriage will be a blend of two communities and will be completed in one day," Boney Kapoor told IWMBuzz.

Following the wedding ceremony, celebrations will continue with a cocktail party expected to be attended by several members of the Hindi film industry. Guests have reportedly been asked to follow a "modern Indian" dress code for the occasion.

Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations began on June 21 with a Mata Ki Chowki hosted by Rohan's family. Family members Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sunita Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor attended the festivities in their traditional best. Pictures and videos from the celebrations flooded social media.

Sharing the inside video, Anshula wrote, "An evening filled with Devi's blessings, love, and enough dancing to last us until the wedding."

Arjun Kapoor shared a loving note for his sister: "Ansh, we're just getting started!!! One evening in & I already know this time is going to fly by way too fast. So excited and happy for both of you!!! I can't wait for the celebrations to begin."

Boney Kapoor shared inside family photos on his Instagram: "Anshula and Rohan's marriage festivities kick off with Mata Ki Chowki organised by Rohan's family."

Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar met on a dating app. Last July, Rohan proposed to his ladylove in the picturesque setting of Central Park in New York City.

The couple had an engagement party in Mumbai in October last year.

The glittering ceremony was attended by close friends and family, including Anshula's brother, actor Arjun Kapoor, and sisters, actresses Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor. Shanaya, Sonam, and Rhea Kapoor were also part of the celebrations.