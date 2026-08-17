Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy Thiruvothu To Star In <i>Captain India</i>, Shooting Begins Next Month

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming aviation thriller Captain India has added another prominent name to its cast. South actress Parvathy Thiruvothu has reportedly joined the Shimit Amin directorial in a key role, with details about her character being kept under wraps.

The film is said to be inspired by one of India's major humanitarian rescue operations, with Kartik playing a pilot who leads the mission from the front. The project is being produced by Harman Baweja's Baweja Studios and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

Parvathy Joins Kartik Aaryan's Captain India

According to Bollywood Hungama, Parvathy will play an important role in the film's story. While the makers have not revealed details about her character, her addition marks another significant casting development for the upcoming film.

Parvathy has earned praise for her performances in films including Take Off, Koode, Uyare and Bangalore Days. Hindi audiences may recognise her from the 2017 film Qarib Qarib Single, where she starred opposite the late Irrfan Khan. She later appeared in the Hindi films Kadak Singh and Tu Yaa Main. She is also set to feature in Storm, Hrithik Roshan's upcoming web series production for Prime Video.

Manish Chaudhary Also Joins Cast

Actor Manish Chaudhary, who was recently seen in Chand Mera Dil, has also reportedly joined Captain India in a key role.

The film has generated interest not just because of its story but also because it marks Shimit Amin's return to filmmaking. The director is known for films such as Ab Tak Chhappan, Chak De! India and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, released between 2004 and 2009. After staying away from filmmaking for more than a decade, Amin is set to return with the Kartik Aaryan-led project.

Kartik To Play Pilot Leading Rescue Mission

Captain India is inspired by a major rescue mission carried out from a war-torn country. Kartik will reportedly portray a pilot who played a crucial role in leading the operation and helping bring people to safety. The actor is expected to finish Kabir Khan's upcoming sports drama by the first week of September, after which he will move on to Captain India. Shooting is expected to begin next month.

Kartik was last seen on the big screen in the romantic drama film Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday.