'<i>Dhurandhar</i> Has Changed How Audiences View Spy Films,' Says Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur has credited Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar with changing the way spy films are viewed in Bollywood. The actor said Aditya Dhar's film has “raised the bar” for the genre.

Speaking to ANI, Nimrat said the response to Dhurandhar shows how strongly audiences connect with a film when its story and world feel believable. According to her, once viewers have seen a spy story told with this level of authenticity, they are likely to expect the same from similar films in the future.

“When something is done so well that people have tasted of how authentic something like that can seem. So obviously now everything when the bar is raised, which I do believe every once in a while a film comes our way where you're like, oh, this is the same story, but told in a way which we've been waiting for. Everything better be at par or better than that or else, you know, let's not attempt it. You know, that is going to be the general perception," Nimrat Kaur told ANI.

For the actor, Dhurandhar has gone beyond being another film in the spy genre. She said the way the story was presented has made the film itself a reference point for authenticity.

“When a story is told to its I think maximum potential, in the most authentic way possible, to the world that you're trying to project and show, it no longer becomes, oh, ‘just another spy film'. Then it's like, oh, wow, Dhurandhar," she added.

Her comments come after the strong response to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and its follow-up, Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The first film was released in December 2025, while the second instalment hit the cinema screens in March this year. With Ranveer leading the pack, the project starred Rakesh Bedi, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt.

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