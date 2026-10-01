<i>KBC 18</i>: Fan Tells Amitabh Bachchan She Fell Asleep During <i>Mrityudaata</i>, Here's His Reply

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan had a funny moment on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 after a contestant revealed that she had slept through one of his films.

Contestant Almas Khan from Jaipur shared a childhood memory with Big B. She recalled watching his 1997 film Mrityudaata at the famous Raj Mandir theatre in Jaipur. She said that she was young at the time and had gone to watch the film with her cousins.

However, instead of remembering the film, Almas said she mostly remembered the theatre. She told Amitabh Bachchan that she found Raj Mandir so beautiful and comfortable that she ended up falling asleep during the movie.

Almas told the megastar, "Lekin jagah itni khubsurat thi aur AC laga tha ki main so gayi. I swear sir, jab meri aankh khuli toh film khatam ho chuki thi aur aapka gaana chal raha tha." (Raj Mandir was beautiful and had air-conditioning. I got so comfortable that I fell asleep during the film. When I woke up, the movie had already ended and your song was playing on the screen)

She then told Big B that Mrityudaata was still the first film of his that she remembered watching. The actor was quick to catch the funny part of her story. He jokingly asked her, "Sote sote kaise dekh liya aapne, picture toh khatam ho gayi thi na." (How did you watch it while sleeping? The film had already ended, right?)

In Mrityudaata, helmed by Mehul Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan played Dr Ram Prasad Ghayal, a respected surgeon. Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor and Arbaaz Ali Khan were also part of the cast.

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 airs Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV.

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