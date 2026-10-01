'Little Difficulty In Standing Up': Amitabh Bachchan, 83, Shares Health Update After Suffering Knee Injury

Amitabh Bachchan began the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 on a quieter note after revealing that he had injured his knee during the previous day's shoot.

What's Happening

Unlike his usual energetic entry, the veteran actor chose to remain seated during his opening monologue, explaining that he was experiencing some difficulty standing.

"Usually, I do my monologue standing at the centre, but today, I have a knee injury," he shared, adding, "Yesterday, during the shoot, I slipped and fell and injured my knee."

The actor pointed towards his left knee as he spoke about the injury, leaving the studio audience visibly concerned. He soon reassured them that it was not a serious injury and said he would continue standing while interacting with the contestants. However, he decided to sit through the opening portion because of the discomfort.

The audience responded by wishing the actor a speedy recovery.

Background

Following his opening, Bachchan welcomed rollover contestant Shourjya Das back to the hot seat. She continued her game and managed to progress until the Rs 50 lakh question after successfully answering questions worth lower amounts.

However, the question for Rs 50 lakh left her uncertain.

The question was: In the 1930s, a library at Lucknow University was commissioned from the architect who also designed which national capital?

The options were Wellington, Canberra, Toronto and Brasilia.

Unable to decide on the answer, Shourjya chose to quit the game and took home Rs 25 lakh. After leaving the game, she revealed that she would have selected Canberra had she continued. Her answer turned out to be correct.

Who designed the Lucknow University library?

The correct answer was Canberra. The Australian capital was designed by architect Walter Burley Griffin, who was invited by the Australian government in 1913 following his winning design in the competition to plan the city.

Griffin later worked on the library at Lucknow University, which was commissioned in 1935. Although he had initially planned to spend only a short period in India, he went on to work on several other projects in the country. He died in Lucknow in 1937.

During her appearance on KBC 18, Shourjya also spoke about her career plans. She revealed that she currently lives with her parents and is not employed as she is preparing for State Public Service Commission examinations.

She had previously attempted to prepare for the UPSC examination but found it difficult. Her current goal is to clear the State PSC exams and become a Block Development Officer (BDO).