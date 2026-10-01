Hrithik Roshan Celebrates 5 Years With 'Love' Saba Azad, Ex Sussanne Khan Has The 'Sweetest' Reaction

Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram and shared a few pictures with his girlfriend Saba Azad as they celebrated five years of togetherness. The duo was seen cherishing some sweet moments together in the photos. Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan also gave a sweet reaction to his post.

Sharing them, Hrithik wrote, "It's our birthday. HAPPY 5th, my love." The post grabbed netizens' attention as soon as the Krrish actor shared it on social media, and they flooded the comments section with compliments and messages. Take a look:

Reacting to the post, Sussanne wrote, "So sweet, happy anniversary." See the comment below:

Last December, Hrithik Roshan's cousin Eshaan Roshan's wedding celebrations became the talk of the town in Mumbai. Hrithik, along with his girlfriend Saba Azad, attended the event alongside the Roshan family.

Saba also took to Instagram at the time to welcome Aishwarya Singh to the Roshan family. Saba wrote a heartfelt note to the "sweetest and kindest" among them, Eshaan Roshan, and his lovely wife, Aishwarya Singh.

She wrote, "Here's to the beginning of the most important relationship of your life, to our lovely Aishoo @aishwaryasiingh, welcome to the family, sweet girl. May you both stay the best of friends through this ride and may empathy, humour and levity never leave your side."

Saba and Hrithik officially went public with their relationship in 2022 at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. Saba is frequently seen at Hrithik's family events and has also formed a close bond with his sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan, from his marriage to Sussanne Khan.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan And Girlfriend Saba Azad Share Loved-Up Pictures From Their Christmas Celebrations