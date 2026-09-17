'After My Mom Died, I Felt More Love For Hrithik's Mother': Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Khan's mother and Sanjay Khan's wife, Zarine Khan, died on November 7 last year. Sussanne Khan, who divorced Hrithik Roshan in 2014, recently said in an interview that she felt more love for her ex-mother-in-law after her mom died.

“My bond with Hrithik's mom and dad has become, especially with his mom, so beautiful in the last six months, even more so, I think, after losing my mom.

“Actually, I felt a kind of pain for the suffering that we both went through at one time. The way she used to love me, I might have done something wrong, whatever... After my own mother passed away, I felt more love for her; the realisation dawned on me of what she meant to me in the past. She's so touched, she's been very reciprocative and affectionate towards me, so proud of my achievements. It has a lot to do with my mother's blessings as well. Because my mother always wanted me to give love to the people who have been there for me. She always knew that Hrithik's parents had been there for me,” Sussanne said during a conversation on the podcast show Honestly Why Not.

Zarine Khan's Prayer Meet

Zarine Khan's family arranged a prayer meet in her memory on November 10. From family members to industry friends like Salim Khan, Rani Mukerji, Jitendra, Shweta Bachchan and Chunky Panday arrived to pay their last respects. Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan's daughter Farah Khan Ali shared an inside video from the prayer meet, showing emotional moments.

What Sussanne Khan And Hrithik Roshan Said In The Video

In the video, Sussanne Khan is seen crying inconsolably, while old pictures of Zarine Khan play on a projector.

Hrithik Roshan, who was previously married to Sussanne Khan, said, “It has been my privilege to love and be loved by you.”

Sanjay Khan Recalled His First Meeting With Zarine Khan

Recalling the beautiful moment when Sanjay Khan first noticed Zarine, he said, “I met her when I was 18 and she was 14. When I looked into her luminous, beautiful eyes, I felt as if I was looking at the world. I asked her, ‘Will you marry me?' She looked at me with a smile and said, ‘If I feel the same about you that I feel now, I'll say yes after one year.' So I said, ‘With or without her beauty, she is also an intelligent person. She will make me a very good wife'.”

Zarine Khan's son Zayed Khan remembered his mother, “My mother was my God. I'll miss her deeply.”

Zarine is survived by her husband Sanjay, daughters Sussanne, Farah, Simone Arora, and son Zayed. She died on November 7 at the age of 81. Zarine and Sanjay Khan celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary in April this year.