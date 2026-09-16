Veteran Actor Anant Nag To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award On September 22

Veteran actor Anant Nag has been named the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

The announcement was made by the Press Information Bureau on Wednesday.

Sharing the announcement, Press Information Bureau India wrote, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that the Actor will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024 for his contribution to Indian cinema and an illustrious cinematic journey that has inspired generations."

The award will be presented to Anant Nag at the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony, which will be held in Kevadia, Gujarat, on September 22, 2026.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Anant Nag for the same and wrote on X, "Congratulations to the legendary Anant Nag Ji on being conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. For several decades, his effortless performances, remarkable versatility and brilliance have left a very strong mark on Indian cinema, particularly Kannada cinema. In whichever role he has played, he brought rare depth and authenticity. This is indeed a richly deserved honour for a truly distinguished artist."

Born Anant Nagarkatte on September 4, 1948, Anant Nag is one of the most respected names in Kannada cinema. Over the course of his career, he has acted in more than 300 films, including over 250 Kannada films. His body of work also includes films in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Malayalam and English.

Apart from his work in films, Anant Nag is also known for his television appearances. He featured in the popular Doordarshan series Malgudi Days, based on the stories of celebrated author RK Narayan.

The veteran actor has received five Karnataka State Film Awards during his illustrious career.

In 2025, Anant Nag was conferred the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award, by the Government of India.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is regarded as India's highest honour in cinema and is presented to an individual for their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of Indian cinema.

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