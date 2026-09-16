Dalip Tahil On <i>Traitors 2</i> Winners: "Krystle D'Souza Played The Best Game, Rida Tharana Was Good As An Innocent"

Veteran actor Dalip Tahil has enthralled his fans over the years with some incredible characters. While his iconic role as Madan Chopra in Baazigar is timeless, his performances in other memorable films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jalwa, and Ishq are also fondly remembered.

He surprised fans this year as he tested new territories, becoming a part of the highly successful reality show The Traitors Season 2, hosted by the very suave Karan Johar.

What made him one of the most interesting candidates this season was his early exit from the show based on a cage stunt. He was neither banished nor murdered as the reality show's template demands, hence was eligible to return. And he did return with a bang, staying till the very end until the finale episode, and was mighty intelligent in stating facts that pointed fingers at co-contestant Rida Tharana. Interestingly, Rida Tharana was one of the two traitors who won the show along with the OG traitor - Krystle D'Souza.

In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Dalip Tahil opened up about how taxing the game is and how it takes an emotional toll. He also spoke of the winners Rida Tharana and Krystle D'Souza, and what worked in their favour.

On The Good And Bad Of The Traitors

One of the most interesting revelations Dalip Tahil made was that all the contestants had to meet a psychiatrist to analyse how much pressure they would be able to take, or whether they would crumble before the game began.

He says, "I thought most of it was very enjoyable. I knew what I was getting into because I'd seen the first season. Actually, before we went in, we had to meet a psychiatrist to be able to analyse, you know, how much pressure we can take or whether we would crumble under pressure. But let me tell you that there is a lot of pressure and a lot of anxiety. Also, there's a lot of fun. It all depends on how you approach it. My approach was that it's a game. And my job there as an innocent was to find the traitors."

He explained how he had heard of Shweta Tiwari, Krystle D'Souza, and chef Ranveer Brar, but did not know any of them personally.

He adds, "So, in the beginning, when I finally came into the game, I had to do a lot of analysing. It's very difficult on day one to say, oh, and I was not going to do, oh, the mode has changed, though in the end, in fact, that did work as far as rhythm is concerned. But actually, I was working with the process of elimination. First, I was trying to find the people who were definitely innocent, and then it would indicate who's possibly a traitor, if you know what I mean. It's a process of elimination rather than trying to guess by behaviour. I'm not saying I was successful, but it was very helpful. All throughout, I had a very good time. It was enjoyable for me right through, though at times, of course, there was pressure."

Speaking of the downside, Dalip Tahil admits there were definitely anxious moments. He also expressed disappointment towards the end where he felt blindsided.

He says, "There were a few anxious moments and some moments, particularly towards the end, when I expected things to go along with me, but they did a complete flip. That caught me by surprise. And I did have a few feelings about that. But then I told myself, hey, listen, this game is about traitors and betrayals. Basically, I was outsmarted. I was outplayed. And I left it at that. It's very strange because as much as you try to keep your personal emotions out of it, it's really very difficult. You get dragged in because after the 12 days, you do begin to trust somebody. So there's all of that happening."

On Being Judged

As an actor, judgements become part and parcel of the profession - something Dalip Tahil has been well-accustomed to over the decades. On his stint at The Traitors, from his early exit to returning as a wildcard participant in Episode 4, to his gameplay, he went through his fair share of judgements on the show.

Dalip Tahil says, "Let me tell you that it doesn't matter that I'm an actor, but certain comments and certain attitudes, of course, they affect me. I'm human at the end of the day. And for me, a reality programme was always a challenge, mainly because I had to be amongst strangers. I had to be myself. I had to play this game in which I'm actually playing myself with cameras on me all the time."

He continues, "It's like candid camera on steroids. It's massive. You're on camera all the time. And yet at the end of the day, you've got your privacy, which I really liked about the show. Partly the reason why I did it was because after that, it was like a set. You cut off, you go to your room, there are no cameras, no microphones. That helped me a lot in terms of adjusting to this format. Because as an actor, you do your scenes, but you don't want the camera on you all the time. I feel that if I ever was to do a reality programme, this one came at the right time. I had a better understanding of reality shows having seen so many, rather than doing it absolutely for the first time. It was still a challenge. And comments affect me. I have my feelings, I have my emotions."

However, he adds that over time he has learnt to go with the flow. People have their opinions, he says, and they have a right to them.

"Krystle Played The Best Game, Rida Is Very Intelligent"

Dalip Tahil concurs that Krystle D'Souza played the best game as the OG traitor and deserved to win. As for Rida, she is very intelligent and was fantastic as an innocent.

Dalip Tahil explains, "Krystle, I think, in my opinion, played the best game. She is fantastic. Look, the thing was that Krystle in the first round didn't ask to be a traitor. What I really admire about her, and for which I give her 10 on 10, is that she then decided, obviously, that I'm going to play this game to the best of my ability and I'm going to play it to win. She epitomised the essence of what this is about, you know what I mean?"

He continues, "At the beginning, I couldn't understand why she didn't want to take the shield. But towards the end, I began to have a bit of doubt. But Krystle was so charming, composed and controlled that she had me completely fooled. I couldn't pin the traitor thing on her. She just played a really smart game. She is a fantastic traitor. And in the end, for me, that was a fantastic moment when she had the option of taking all the loot. It's not a small amount of money, but she chose to share the winnings and the title. She could have easily put Rida's name."

As for Rida, he says how intelligent, bright and observant she was.

He recalls, "I was watching her because when I came in, everybody was looking so wonderful in their clothes. You can't help but notice someone like Rida because she's so presentable and attractive."

Rida's journey from innocent to traitor was difficult. He adds, "She's an emotional girl and sensitive. She couldn't handle being a traitor. She had so many breakdowns. She kept on trying. She was so good as an innocent. She made friends as an innocent. But she had to kill those people. It just shows my point - as much as you say you can detach yourself, eventually it does get to you. The emotional and human side of Rida as a person couldn't take being a traitor, though she was given the position. It had an emotional impact on her, and I saw that."

But they say all's well that ends well, and The Traitors Season 2 had a fabulous run with Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana lifting the trophy and prize money. What Dalip Tahil gained was a whole new bandwagon of fans - Gen Z fans, to be more specific - who rediscovered where his popularity stems from.

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