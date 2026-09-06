'My Mom Is Pissed': <i>The Traitors 2</i> Winner Rida Tharana On Her Reality TV Stint

Rida Tharana may have walked away from The Traitors 2 as one of its winners, but her victory has not exactly been celebrated by everyone in her family. In an exclusive conversation with NDTV, Rida revealed that her mother is still upset with her for participating in the reality show - and, in fact, had never wanted her to do it in the first place.

"My mom is pissed and mad," Rida said, explaining that she went on the show without telling her mother. She revealed that her mother, a conservative Muslim woman, had already taken time to adjust to Rida's independent lifestyle.

"She did not want me to do the show at all," Rida said. "I went without telling her."

According to Rida, her mother has found it difficult to come to terms with her daughter being a 27-year-old unmarried woman who travels by herself and makes her own choices. Participating in a reality show, therefore, became another thing for her to worry about.

"She's like, 'Let's not do the show. I don't want other people to talk about all of these things,'" Rida recalled. She also jokingly added that her outfits on the show were "not very halal", suggesting that her mother had even more reasons to feel uncomfortable with her stint.

So, has her mother spoken to her after the show?

Rida said they have spoken, but her mother has deliberately avoided discussing The Traitors 2.

"She's like, 'If I do not see it, let's just not pretend that I know about it,'" Rida said, explaining how they have essentially moved past the subject without addressing it.

What perhaps hurts Rida more is that her mother has not acknowledged her daughter's victory either.

"She's not spoken about me winning the show as well," Rida revealed. "She's just pretty much accepted that this has not happened in her life at all. Let's just move on from this."

Rida, however, understands where her mother is coming from. "For her personally, it's a lot to take. I understand," she said.

Her father, on the other hand, has been enjoying her win. Her younger brother, meanwhile, was apparently disappointed that Abhishek Malhan did not win the game.

Rida said her sisters and cousins have been extremely proud of her. One cousin, in particular, is a huge reality television fan and celebrated her win wholeheartedly.

But perhaps the biggest surprise for Rida herself was the reaction of her friends when they saw her break down on the show.

"I never cry in front of people. I cry in my room," she said, explaining that as the eldest daughter, she had always been taught to be strong.

Being on The Traitors 2, however, pushed her to a point where she could no longer hold everything in.

"I have never... I never cry in front of people," Rida said. "I'm also an elder daughter who's been taught to be like, 'You're strong, you're strong, you're strong.'"

For Rida, the emotional moments on the show were therefore about more than just the game. They represented a rare moment where she allowed herself to finally break down - something even her closest friends were surprised to see.

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