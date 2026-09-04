Inside <i>Traitors 2</i> Winner Krystle D'Souza's Mumbai Home With A Chic Open Bar And An Awards Corner

Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana have won The Traitors Season 2. After weeks of lying, playing games, deceiving contestants, committing on-screen "murders", and surviving with a straight face, the two contestants not only lifted the trophy but also took home the prize money.

As Krystle is busy celebrating her win and hosting contestants, here is a look inside her humble abode in Mumbai.

Krystal D'Souza's Mumbai Home

About a few months ago, Krystle D'Souza invited Urban Company into her home and gave viewers a tour. "I created this space during lockdown. When the world was making banana bread, I was knee-deep in plywood and shade cards. And look what I created for myself," she said in the video.

The main door leads into a small corridor that instantly opens into a vast living room with eggshell-coloured walls. It has a wooden panel that not only matches the aesthetic but also gives the wall an accent look.

The living area has a white sofa and another sofa set with an antique-modern wooden frame. Below the coffee table is a blue-grey rug that stands out without overpowering the other elements in the room.

What stands out is a hanging light fixture, which adds a rustic touch to the corner. On the other wall is a cabinet, whose upper section showcases Krystle's awards and souvenirs she has collected from her trips across the world.

Right beside the cabinet is an open bar. The spirits are displayed at the back, and the bar has three stools arranged in front.

Opposite the bar is a wooden dining table with a decorative mirror hanging on the wall, making the room appear bigger than it already is. Over the years, Krystle has shared several photos from this corner of her house.

The actor shared that the open space between the dining area and the bar has been left empty for dancing because she loves to host family and friends, especially during Diwali.

Speaking to Times Entertainment about buying a house in Mumbai at a young age, she said, "I feel I worked very hard from a young age, so now I can enjoy the benefits of that and continue to work harder. I feel proud of myself when I see the pride in my parents' eyes."

She shared that she started looking for a property only during the pandemic. "I only bought it because I loved this property and the amenities. And because it's on a very high floor, the view from my home is beautiful," she added.

The actor recently hosted a few fellow contestants from The Traitors Season 2. The caption read, "My house was full of suspects, and I gathered a lot of evidence."

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